Yossi Farro, a young American Chabad rabbi, met with Scott "Scooter" Braun, the man who discovered Justin Bieber and served as his and other celebrities' manager for many years. Braun wrapped tefillin on his arm and spoke of his support for Israel following the October 7 massacre. Braun told Farro that he actually wrapped his tefillin a few weeks ago.

Braun also recited the Shema Yisrael prayer in Hebrew by heart.

Asked about his support for Israel, Braun said that he actually tries "to fight for all people," and that he also is praying for the children of Gaza, as well as the children of Israel.

"I think it's very important that people understand that when I light my candles on Shabbat, which I do every Friday night with my children... I look at them and I say, it's so important that as we light these candles, we don't just light them for the children of Israel, we light them for the children in Gaza, because that is what we do. And the truth is, we're all children of God.

"At the end of the day, for us to keep our humanity, we need to see each other."

Braun met with families of hostages

Braun revealed that he had just met with families of kidnapped Israelis. "I just met with some hostage families," he said. "Stop tearing those posters down," he added of those tearing down posters of Israeli hostages. "It's ridiculous. You're fighting for one people – tearing down the posters for another is not helping those people."

He went on to show Farro his tefillin that his grandparents gave him. "This was specifically given to me by my grandfather, for my Bar Mitzvah. They were Holocaust survivors," he said, mentioning that they survived the Dachau and Auschwitz camps.

Braun is a prominent American entrepreneur and music executive known for managing the careers of numerous artists, including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Kanye West. He is the founder of SB Projects and CEO of the media company HYBE-America. He was born in New York City to Conservative Jewish parents.