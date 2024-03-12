Escape to foreign ambiance: The Ritz-Carlton Herzliya

The noticeable presence of Israelis at the Ritz-Carlton Herzliya is the only reminder of the current situation in Israel.

The luxury Marriott hotel chain has pitched in to provide a temporary home for evacuees who are hosted alongside businessmen, a few tourists, and locals celebrating special events or looking for a taste of hutz l’aretz (“abroad”). As March approaches, the chain is readying its hotels for Women’s Month celebrations featuring special events and treats for guests – with Passover and summer preparations also in the pipeline.

We visited the Ritz-Carlton (run by a Marriott International subsidiary) seeking a couples’ retreat. The hotel offers the ideal escape from everyday life: luxurious rooms, breathtaking views, a pampering spa, and meticulous service on par with international standards.

Stepping into the Ritz-Carlton hotel is akin to embarking on a journey. The entrance is through a mesmerizing corridor of plasma screens showcasing dynamic sea vistas. The array of lamps and reflective surfaces creates a mirror effect, adding a touch of playful symmetry. This masterful interior design sets the stage for a truly extraordinary experience.

Beyond the corridor, the lobby unfolds, bathed in light and awash with calming grey-blue hues. The color palette blends the interior seamlessly with the breathtaking panorama of the marina and the sea. The space radiates tranquillity and sophisticated comfort.

With 195 modern rooms, the Ritz-Carlton caters to a range of guests. It boasts 115 luxurious and spacious hotel rooms and 80 equally luxurious suites. Among the suites, guests can choose from impressive duplexes, a stunning penthouse, and the ultimate indulgence: the Ritz-Carlton presidential suite, which sprawls across a generous 180 square meters.

Our room was a charming deluxe with a fantastic view of the marina (the top tier in its category before entering suite territory). Its 60 sq. m. were quite spacious, and it had a mini-suite feel with its comfortable king-sized bed, dedicated desk, salon space, and ample closet, suitable for long stays and added convenience, along with a Nespresso coffee corner and mini-bar. But the true highlight was the lengthy balcony with the stunning view of the marina. We spent many moments there, watching yachts as they came and went and the sun painting the sky in captivating colors during sunset.

In the sizable bathroom, a deep soaking bathtub takes center stage. A rain shower with a built-in seating nook is an option. Double sinks offer convenience, and a window opening onto the room provides a glimpse of the view (and television) when the curtains are drawn. The toilet is separate. Within the bathroom, generously sized towels, plush terry bathrobes, spa slippers, and quality toiletries await. A pampering foam bath was the best way to relax t the end of the day, followed by an espresso lungo on the balcony in front of the view.

The hotel’s guest relations department impressed us with a personalized gift that we found awaiting in the room, a painting inspired by one of my Instagram photos! This thoughtful gesture was in addition to the standard wine and chocolate.

Location and recreation activities

The Ritz-Carlton is situated in Herzliya, directly atop the Arena Mall and steps away from the marina. It offers access to the beach and to the city’s vibrant downtown and industrial areas. Guests can enjoy strolling on the beach, embarking on a marina excursion, or savoring an evening out. Additionally, a diverse range of marine activities are available during peak season.

In the summer, guests can enjoy the rooftop pool featuring a bar and stunning views. For these winter days, the warmth and pampering of the spa were ideal, post-workout at the hotel’s well-equipped gym. Boasting treadmills, bicycles, weights, and more, it is open 24/7, and provides towels, water bottles; and personal training sessions (for an additional fee). Picturesque views of the green park and the Herzliya Pituach skyline contribute to make exercising a delight.

The spa is thoughtfully designed, featuring dry and wet saunas and a traditional Turkish bath. At its heart is a serene rest area, adorned in calming white and light blue with light straw lampshades. A balcony facing the northeast view invites relaxation. A well-stocked tea corner provides hot and cold options, and with an array of aromatic spices such as cinnamon sticks, star anise, and cloves, along with sliced Granny Smith apples and dried fruits and nuts; as well spring still and sparkling water Oksana, the skilled masseuse, excelled in the Swedish massage that combined use of sheets and hot towels.

Food and drinks

The buffet breakfast is particularly good and waiters attend to coffee orders while you explore the offerings. A chilled section features crisp vegetables, vibrant salads, fresh fish, and an assortment of boutique cheeses. In the pastry corner, an array of artisan breads such as seed-studded baguettes and fluffy challah, along with bagels and rolls. The hot buffet features savory delights like frittata, creamy cheese tarts with tangy tomato confit, and juicy portobello mushrooms stuffed with flavorful fillings. The highlight is undoubtedly the chef’s station, where personalized omelets are prepared with the guest’s choice of toppings. Finally, a tempting spread of pancakes, American waffles, and delectable pastries including freshly baked croissants, buttery Cinnabon and decadent almond options served with Saint Delfour jams, halva, and assorted granolas.

In the evening, we considered our options. While the Herbert Samuel restaurant was temporarily closed due to the war, there were still plenty of dining options around, but we decided on a dairy meal in the quiet lobby. We began with the soup of the day, a minestrone, and two starters – Caprese Salad with fresh oregano and a hot grilled Eggplant with Black Yogurt Tahini, both full of flavors. For our main courses we ordered the Cheese Tortellini and Sea Bass Fillet on Leek and Shimeji Mushroom Risotto. Dessert was a very good apple tart with vanilla ice cream. We accompanied the meal with a local red wine. A fine meal overall.

Packages and treats

The Ritz-Carlton offers special seasonal packages. The Winter Wonders package, available until the end of March, includes a bottle of Cava and a special gift. For Women’s Month in March the package, a visit to their partner winery, Vitkin goes along with a night at the hotel. The winery visit includes a tour, a tasting of six aged wines with a cheese platter (five types of cheeses, bread or focaccia, vegetables, and dips) and a comparison of three wines from the 2016 vintage with the same wines from the current vintage. The hotel provides complimentary transportation on weekdays.

Our stay at the Ritz-Carlton was truly exceptional, the hotel amenities were indulgent, the service superb, and the staff’s dedication created an unforgettable experience. We did notice that some furniture, particularly the couches in the lobby and a few pieces in our room, could benefit from an update. Having checked with the staff, we learned that the management is aware of this. At any rate, this in no way detracted from our overall positive experience.

The writer was a guest of the Ritz Carlton Herzliya.