Israel's top 5 best lip treatments for 2024

This winter has been rough.

While not as bone-chilling as in previous years – let us not forget the Jerusalem snowstorm of two years ago – many a pair of lips have become dry and cracked in the parched air, begging for relief.

This unfortunate symptom has, throughout history, plagued men and women alike. Notably, in the third century CE, high-status men in China wore lip balm.

In the late 18th and early 19th centuries, a sort of lip salve was made in what is now known as India by taking the “rind of Bel fruit” and powdering and mixing it into breast milk, “and the paste thus prepared is applied to the cracked lips. Within 10 days, the cracking will stop and the cracks will heal,” according to a study titled “Herbal Cosmetics in Ancient India” by ayurvedic Kuna B. Patkar.

Today, products tend to rely on nature for what is good and healing for the skin. Those listed below have been ranked among the top five and tested based on texture, application comfort, and skin feel after 12 hours.

Best Overall: GA-DE Gloss FX Hydrating Lip Oil

NIS 79 | 5 ml.

The wonderful thing about lip oils is that they are flattering, are a great alternative to lip gloss, and are excellent for healthy lips. GA-DE’s product is no exception. The texture is smooth and delicate but not too oily. The tint is very subtle, and it feels wonderful on the lips.

Best for Long-Term Lip Health: Vaseline Lip Therapy

NIS 16.90 | 5 ml.

Vaseline’s basic, simple, yet effective formula is unrivaled. For seriously cracked lips, this treatment is a lifesaver. It goes on smoothly, like ChapStick, and lasts the whole day. My tip is to apply a thin layer before bed, which will render moisturized and fresh-looking lips in the morning. The packaging, as a bonus, is adorable: a mini-tub of the original Vaseline.

Best with Makeup: Adah Lazorgan Sassy Lips Lip Oil

NIS 119 | 5 ml.

Adah Lazorgan is excellent at creating high-level makeup, but I didn’t expect it to be doing such a fabulous job with skincare as well. Its foaming cleanser (see previous article) was divine, and this lip oil, somewhere between makeup and skincare, is a delight. The formula is smooth and glossy but not sticky, something even lip oils and balms get wrong a lot of the time. After a number of hours, the lips still feel incredibly moist.

Best Bang-for-Your-Buck: Dr. Pawpaw Multipurpose Soothing Balm

NIS 39.90 | 25 ml.

This formula is a classic that everyone will love. Who doesn’t remember being a kid in the winter and slathering on some lip ointment as though it was the latest, hottest lipstick? Dr. Pawpaw’s formula is intensely hydrating, and the fact that it’s such a large product doesn’t hurt, either.

Best Fast-Acting: Blistex Medicated Lip Balm SPF 15

NIS 10.90 | 4.25 gr.

This classic lip balm is very comforting. The cooling sensation immediately soothes dry, chapped lips and enriches them, and the effect is long-lasting enough so you’re not constantly applying more and more on your lips. The relief is immediate.

