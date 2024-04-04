Nahal Tzipori spring festival returns to Israel this month

The Nahal Tzipori Spring Festival will take place on the banks of the restored Tzipori River from April 17–20.

The festival, a joint initiative of the Kishon Rivers and Drainage Authority and the Polyphony Foundation, is a three-day celebration of music, nature and multiculturalism, and takes as its theme “Growth, Hope, Partnership.”

“The festival is an opportunity for us to make the voice of music heard as a connection between communities and cultures,” said artistic director Nabeel Abboud Ashkar, executive director of the Polyphony Foundation.

“We envision the Tzipori River as a meeting place connecting the residents of the Galilee, Jews, and Arabs,” he said. “From our perspective, the Nahal Tzipori Spring Festival is an opportunity to step out of concert halls into the wonderful natural landscape of the Galilee that surrounds us and bring the treasures of music to diverse audiences who come from near and far.”

Open air concerts will take place amid the beauty of nature. The festival’s many attractions will include the Galilee Arts Fair with booths featuring local artists, food stalls with local treats, walking and biking trails, guided tours, and workshops on basket weaving and Debka dance. The Tzipori River (credit: EYAL KEREN)

Opening the festival on April 18 will be a performance by Ehud Banai and the Jish ensemble – George Siman, Salem Darwish, Oved Efrat and Maayan Doari. The program will include Banai’s originals, Arab folk music and classic Arab songs. Jewish audience members may recognize some of the melodies from piyyutim (liturgical songs).

Andalusian Sunset on April 19 features soprano Nour Darwish together with her long-time collaborator, pianist composer and conductor Nizar Elkhater. The concert will take audiences on a journey through Andalusian songs, arias from operas, Arab classics, and contemporary original works in Arabic and Hebrew. Special guest will be cellist and vocalist Maya Belsitzman.

The four-day festival will also include guided walking tours, traditional Bedouin coffee ceremonies, a craft fair with goods made by local artisans, bike rides, foraging walks and basket-weaving workshops.

Additional information is available on the festival website or https://lp4biz.com/tzipori-festival-2024/