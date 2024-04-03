A call to gratitude: The Jerusalem Post’s tribute to Israel’s global advocates

Judaism values thankfulness; therefore, as a country, Israel has so many people, leaders, communities, and celebrities who stepped up on October 7 and afterward and fought for the only Jewish State in the universe to thank.

We, Israelis, and also we, Diaspora Jews, have suffered immensely since that bloody weekend. Still, there were and are so many members of our tribe across the world as well as pro-Israeli Christians who have been devoting their lives, time, and resources to support Israel during these trying times.

We at The Jerusalem Post are planning to say thank you on behalf of Israel and on behalf of the Jewish world. On June 3rd, in Midtown Manhattan, we will salute everyone who deserves to be thanked: Congresspeople, celebrities, social media influencers, philanthropists, heads of organizations, individuals, religious leaders, and college students.

The 2024 Jerusalem Post Annual Conference will take place in New York City against the backdrop of the ongoing Gaza war and the dynamic situation across the Middle East. This unparalleled event will host crucial conversations on contemporary issues, drawing diplomats, politicians, and business moguls globally. The Post’s leading journalists will facilitate the dialogue.

The conference promises an engaging day filled with hundreds of entertainers, groundbreaking tech innovators, influential thinkers, and numerous strategic gatherings poised to foster connections.

'All Israelites are responsible for one another'

Our sages have discussed gratitude for centuries. According to Sefer Chassidim 93:1, “All Israelites are responsible for one another. Were it not for this responsibility, no one would reprimand his neighbor for his sins, nor would they care to search out those who do evil to eliminate them, but would only be concerned to make for themselves safeguards and fences that they should not sin.”

I am proud to invite you to join us in thanking those who have assisted with the revival of the State of Israel after the October 7 massacre.

We are slowly releasing the names of those we will acknowledge for their work: Rep. Ritchie Torres, musician David Draiman (“Disturbed”), ambassadors, heads of state, Hollywood celebrities, and many more.

Who should we salute? Please share this with us on all of our social media platforms and at www.jpost.com.