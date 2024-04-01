Richie Torres to 'Post': 'Hamas is intent on murdering every Jew in Israel' - exclusive

While Rep. Ritchie Torres thought that the US's recent abstention in the security council, which led to the passage of a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, was wrong, he also wanted Israel to know that "the Israel-US relationship remains fundamentally intact."

"What we're witnessing is not a change in American policy but a clash of personalities," explained the New York Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres, adding that this "is natural in every relationship." According to Torres, the crisis between the US and Israel is "more perception than reality."

Torres thought the US abstention was a mistake because it did not link the demands for a ceasefire and the release of the hostages. "The delinking of those two demands gives enhanced leverage to Hamas in the war and in the hostage negotiations. I thought it was a colossal misjudgment on the part of the US," he explained.

Ritchie Torres at a kibbutz near the Gaza Strip and site of the Nova massacre. April 1, 2024. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Torres visits Israel to show that the Jewish state is not alone

Torres brought a delegation of local leadership and clergy from his district to Israel Sunday with UJA to send the message that Israel is not alone. Given the current political climate in the US, this may seem like a surprising stance from the progressive congressman, but Torres says the connection is natural.

"There is no greater expression of progressive values in the Middle East than the state of Israel," he said, adding that no country is more protective of the rights of minorities.

"There is a concerted effort by the BDS movement to purge pro-Israel Jews from the progressive movement," Torres explained, but his support for Israel has remained unaffected.

"The end goal of removing Hamas from power must be non-negotiable because if Hamas remains in power, there will never be an end to the violence and bloodshed," said Torres, adding that Hamas has openly said it will attempt to repeat the October 7 massacre, over and over again.

"Hamas is intent on murdering every Jew in Israel until the Jewish state itself is annihilated. No country should be expected to coexist with a genocidal terror organization like Hamas. Israel has no choice but to remove Hamas from power," he said.