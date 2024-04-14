Hussein Jabar: Israel's ultimate breadwinner

Every year, Hussein Jabar becomes Israel’s wealthiest man – albeit for just a week.

This Abu Ghosh native, who works at the Ramada Jerusalem Hotel, is the man who buys all of Israel’s hametz [leavened products of five species of grain] every year ahead of Passover. It’s an important job, filling a major role in preparing for the Passover holiday. Then, when the holiday is over, he gives it all back – all through a complicated and ceremonial transaction.

So how does this all work? Why does he do it? And what is his job when not buying all of Israel’s bread?

Ahead of Passover, In Jerusalem spoke with Jabar to answer these questions.

Aside from buying hametz every year, what do you do at the Ramada?

I’m the food and beverage manager at the Ramada Jerusalem Hotel [a short distance from the Knesset and within easy access to the Old City], and I’ve worked there for 40 years. In my time, I’ve ended up meeting many different important figures – rabbis, members of Knesset, ministers, etc. Bread (credit: VICTORIA SHES/UNSPLASH)

How did that lead to you becoming the owner of all Israeli hametz?

In 1995, I was approached by then-chief rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau, who said he needed my help. I asked what I could do, and he explained to me about the situation with hametz ahead of Passover.

In the past, the country would sell their hametz to an Arab man from Jaffa. But it turned out that his maternal grandmother was Jewish. Rabbi Lau then had a problem. He couldn’t keep selling to this man, so he had to find someone else. They found me, and I’ve been doing it for 28 years.

How much does it cost? It must be very expensive.

It is very expensive! It costs me NIS 50,000 to buy all the bread, and I buy it from everyone.

Do you buy from your own hotel?

[Laughs] Yes, I buy the hametz at the Ramada hotel. I even buy the hametz from hospitals. I buy it all.

The Ramada is kosher for Passover, right?

Of course, according to the standards of the Eda Haredit.

So you have to buy all the hametz for Passover and clean out the hotel of hametz for Passover?

Yes, exactly. But it doesn’t bother me much.

When does the sale happen?

The ceremony will take place on Sunday, April 21, at the Chief Rabbinate in Jerusalem, with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, the chief rabbis, and witnesses. I pay them the down payment for all the bread, and then I am supposed to pay them the rest at the end of Passover. When I can’t pay them the full amount, the purchase is voided, and the hametz goes back to its original owners.

In addition, during shmita years [a year every seven years when Jews are forbidden to farm], I also buy all the agricultural land in Israel.

Have you ever gotten any backlash?

No, the opposite. People seem to think it’s nice.

So for a week, you become the richest man in Israel?

[Laughs] Yes. Even if it’s for just a week, I become a very rich man!

How hard is it for you to also prepare the hotel for Passover?

It’s difficult. It’s a big hotel, so it takes a lot of work and a lot of time to get the place ready and kosher for Passover. But, baruch Hashem, we are able to get it done ahead of time. And no, there are no kitniyot in the hotel.■