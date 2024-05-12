Is Sri Lanka the new luxury hospitality getaway for Israelis?

With Israel’s Foreign Ministry’s recent travel warning against visiting the Maldives “due to the heightened anti-Israel atmosphere, including public comments by officials,” I wondered what might be the Asian luxury alternative in 2024. It was somewhat surprising to hear this winter that Arkia Airlines announced its first-ever direct flights to Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka, and I was definitely intrigued. Is this island the alternative?

Since childhood, Sri Lanka, formerly named Ceylon, has been associated in my mind with tea. It’s a mysterious island in the Indian Ocean, close to India’s southern coast. I must admit that aiming east to explore Thailand and Vietnam was always more appealing. A couple of years ago, when my son’s teenage girlfriend vanished there for almost a month to surf in the ocean in a mysterious village named Weligama, I became curious.

I decided to visit this island country for ten days, so I booked a flight via Dubai, and after a long (and rather expensive) trip, my spouse and I landed at the Negombo airport, near Colombo. I was curious to reveal the mystery of how the country survived four years of endless misfortune and moved on to focus on reboosting tourism. The arrival of travelers dropped drastically in Easter 2019 after the ISIS bombings of luxury hotels and churches that killed more than 250 people. COVID hit Sri Lanka before it had a chance to recover. In 2022, the country experienced economic and political turmoil.

What are the chances of starting over? In 2023, Sri Lanka welcomed 1,487,000 tourists, an increase of more than 100% from 2022. Optimism permeated the air as I met drivers, hotel receptionists, restaurant managers, and tour guides at the start of 2024.

Exploring the wonders of Sri Lanka's inlands was a marvel. Tea plantations in the inlands contribute significantly to the economy. The early 19th century saw plantations terraced into the mountainsides, accompanied by adjacent factories. Between Kandy and Ella, visitors will enjoy the product most associated with this island. Weligama Beach, Sri Lanka (credit: PR)

DAMBULLA’S FAMED rock cave temple houses some of the finest works of Buddhist art in Sri Lanka. The dozens of Buddha statues and his disciples left us speechless. Climbing the endless steps accompanied by jumping monkeys was surrealistic.

The massive Sigiriya Lion Rock column in the middle of the jungle is a powerful creation of nature. For my money, it is the highlight of the Sri Lanka visit. Climbing 1,270 steps is a challenging effort. While heat and humidity are important considerations, the adventure is truly unforgettable. The fortress at the very top dates back to the 5th century, when King Kasyapa chose this site as his new capital.

By the ocean, Negombo’s fish scenery is a must visit. Unfamiliar fish are presented here. Most of them are laid out on enormous mats made of coconut fiber, an age-old method of open-air drying.

We were also eager to discover nature in the southern part of the island, at the most famous national park here, Yala. This gigantic area of light forest, grassy plains, and brackish lagoons is very rich in wildlife. It was exciting to encounter deer, buffaloes, and rare bird species. Although this is not an African safari, we certainly enjoyed the experience. Elephants attracted us the most; however, the main tracks and viewing spots were crowded, especially when a leopard was in sight. It is not a common sight for the visitors that flock to this park by the numbers.

Galle is yet another city to visit. Known for its fort, this fortified old city is surrounded by impressive sea walls; it is the largest remaining colonial-era fortress in all of Asia. Its narrow streets reflect the rich history of Portuguese, Dutch, and British rule.

IN THE capital city Colombo, a bustling, lively metropolitan, we visited the marvelous Gangaramaya Temple and paid tribute to Sri Lanka’s independence at the city center national monument. Tourism experts in this capital faced the challenge of increasing the number of tourists, particularly high-end travelers, this year. To achieve this, the country launched its first global tourism marketing campaign in 16 years under the slogan, “You Will Come Back For More.” Israel was not included.

Does Sri Lanka offer luxury resorts by the ocean to attract the wealthy tourists from India, China, Russia, Britain, and even Israel?

Apparently, the leading unofficial ambassador for Sri Lanka’s luxury hospitality in Israel is Tamir Kobrin, the general manager of the King David Hotel in Jerusalem. Kobrin was in charge of opening Anantara hotels and resort properties in Sri Lanka more than a decade ago. Most Israelis are familiar with Asian Six Senses hotels and resorts due to the opening of a hotel in Shaharut in the Negev. Anantara Hotels & Resorts is the flagship luxury brand for Thai conglomerate Minor Hotels. This brand combines the hospitality of its homeland with the modern, global luxury hotel industry and what today’s traveler wants.

“My main goal in opening these hotels, the first international brand outside the capital Colombo, was to combine luxury with local Sri Lankan heritage and tradition. This is what high-end travelers look for today”, said Kobrin. “In India and the Maldives I have experienced the success of the local atmosphere incorporated with luxury. In Sri Lanka, we revived that concept. Guests were welcomed and departed with dancers demonstrating their village folklore or religious blessings. Cooking classes and workshops for home-made food were on the agenda, and the entire atmosphere was local. That certainly paved the path for the curiosity of the high-end market.”

Kobrin’s first hotel in Sri Lanka was in Tangalle, a southern fishing port situated on a bay protected from the ocean by an enclosing reef – an important anchorage during Dutch and British rule. It is well reputed for its beautiful and virtually untouched coastline, which is favored by those seeking a romantic beach getaway or the perfect honeymoon destination.

Kobrin is apparently a legend among the local veteran employees in this Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle retreat. The resort sits on a rocky outcrop near a golden-hued beach fringed by pampering lagoons and coconut palms that overlook the roaring Indian Ocean. It is certainly a place that makes guests feel miles away from the hustle and bustle of daily life. One can sit for hours at this point or on the nearby top of the cliff and endlessly observe the ocean landscape. The resort offers 152 rooms with 32 pool villas, and it’s surrounded by 21 beautiful acres of natural animal sanctuary.

Closer to Colombo, the Anantara Kalutara Resort is another monumental and friendly hotel, inspired by the impressive architecture of Geoffrey Bawa, the late reputed genius of Sri Lanka. Bawa is the father of Tropical Modernist architecture. One cannot ignore the main structure, which is rarely seen in any resort on the worldwide.

It is the hub for arriving guests, who are welcomed by young folk dancers. It is home for check-in and check-out procedures, the bar, the lounge, and the main dining room – impressive multifunctional planning, utilizing winds and fresh air. With an extraordinary, secluded beachfront setting on the picturesque southwest coast, where the Kalu Ganga River meets the Indian Ocean, this resort, with 142 rooms and villas and a unique Ayurvedic spa, offers an authentic local leisure experience for the upmarket.

“What are the challenges?” I asked Anantara Hotels and Resorts Country Director Keith Tomkies.

“We need to expand to new markets. There is a constant need by the local Ministry of Tourism to find ways to encourage new visitors. A major challenge is the increase in the number of flights arriving here,” Tomkies said. He acknowledged that I was the first Israeli he has ever met. “I am thrilled with the direct flight from Tel Aviv. Tourists from the Holy Land are most welcome.

Kalutara is around 90 minutes from the airport. Visitors will surely enjoy the rich history and culture that Sri Lanka presents, together with the many experiences the resorts offer,” he promises.

Although Israelis might find the airfare costs high, staying in Sri Lanka’s luxury resorts on the island is much more affordable than staying in leisure hotels in any place in Israel or Europe. You can be sure to visit a country that showcases a rich local heritage and remains unaffected by heavy tourism, unlike popular Asian countries. It’s a destination to explore.

The writer is the Travel Flash Tips publisher.