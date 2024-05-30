Astronaut Ilan Ramon’s space diary finds a home at Israel’s National Library

The National Library of Israel has received the space diary of Ilan Ramon, Israel’s first astronaut, on a long-term loan from the Ramon family. The diary, which survived the tragic Space Shuttle Columbia disaster, is now part of the library's rare collection.

Ramon's mission on Columbia included 80 scientific experiments before the shuttle disintegrated upon re-entry on February 1, 2003, claiming the lives of all seven crew members. Among his personal items taken to space were a tiny Torah scroll rescued from Bergen-Belsen, a drawing by Holocaust victim Petr Ginz, and a letter from his son Assaf, who also tragically died in a flight training accident in 2009.

The diary included entries from both before and during the mission, ranging from daily routines in low-gravity to interactions with world leaders. Remarkably, the diary was found relatively intact among the space shuttle's debris in Texas, and was preserved due to the lightweight paper gliding gently to earth.

Safeguarded forever

Following its recovery, the diary underwent meticulous restoration by the Israel Museum, assisted by the Israel Police's forensic department. After two decades, it has now been moved to the National Library of Israel. The transition was supervised by the Library staff and Ramon’s sons, Tal and Yiftach, and the diary is now stored in a climate-controlled vault. Astronaut Ilan Ramon's diary. (credit: NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL)

Sallai Meridor, Chairman of the Board of the National Library of Israel, expressed the institution's honor in safeguarding Ramon's diary, calling it a tribute to his legacy, noting that "The National Library isprivileged to be entrusted with safeguarding and preserving this artifact, and to honor the memory of thisman who created it, a hero of Israel and the Jewish people, now and for future generations."

Marcela Szekely, Head of the Conservation Laboratory, noted that the diary joins other significant artifacts, including works by Isaac Newton and Maimonides. Plans for its inclusion in a public exhibition are under consideration.

This significant addition follows the Library's acquisition of a diary by Dr. Jeffrey Hoffman, the first Jewish male NASA astronaut, adding further depth to the collection of Jewish heritage in space exploration.