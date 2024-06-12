Shavuot: A 'gouda' history of cheese names and terms

There is no doubt that cheese, in any of its many forms, will feature in a wide majority of Shavuot menus. From cheese soufflés and eggplant lasagna to cheesecake and cheese blintzes, this invaluable ingredient has long proven to be a family favorite.

According to estimates, there are more than 1,800 different types of cheeses in the world. The expression “spoiled for choice” could not be more apt in this regard. Naturally, not all of them are kosher, but there are certainly enough kosher cheeses to please any palate – even some types of cheeses for those who are lactose intolerant.

But let’s open the playing field and take a look at some of the delicacies that have graced cheese platters and delectable dishes over the centuries.

Say cheese: A history of cheese names

Gouda, for example, is a semi-hard cheese that is characterized by its aromatic and caramel-like flavor, combined with its dense and springy texture.

Originating from the Netherlands, it is one of the most popular and most widely produced cheeses worldwide. CHEESE SOUFFLÉ in a casserole dish. (credit: Ruth Hartnup/Flickr)

The first mention of Gouda cheese dates back to 1184, making it the oldest recorded cheese in the world still produced with the same recipe. The cheese is named after the city of Gouda in southern Holland.

Off to a Gouda start, we now consider another very popular cheese, cheddar, a relatively hard and sometimes sharp-tasting cheese.

Produced all over the world, it originated from the village of Cheddar in Somerset, southwest England. Cheddar is the most popular cheese in the UK, and the second-most popular cheese in the United States behind mozzarella.

Originating in southern Italy, mozzarella is a semi-soft, non-aged cheese prepared by the pasta filata, or “stretched-curd,” method. The cheese derives its name from that production process. In Italian, the verb mozzare refers to the way the curd is hand-stretched in strips, and then cut into balls. The term “mozzarella” first appeared in Italy in 1570 in a cookbook by Bartolomeo Scappi, chef to the papal court.

Also originating in Italy is Parmesan, a hard, granular cheese. The full, legally protected name of the cheese is Parmigiano Reggiano. It is named after two of the areas that produce it – the provinces of Parma and Reggio Emilia.

Parmesan has been called the “king of cheeses” and a “practically perfect food.” In 2023, the online travel guide TasteAtlas selected Parmigiano Reggiano as the best cheese in the world.

Feta is another family favorite. Stemming from Greece, it is a soft white cheese made from sheep’s milk or a mixture of sheep’s and goat’s milk. Crumbly with a slightly grainy texture, feta is formed into large blocks and aged in brine. Its flavor is tangy and salty, ranging from mild to sharp. In Greek, the word feta means “slice” or “slab.” Dating back to the 17th century, the term refers to the tradition of slicing up cheese and placing it in barrels – a practice that continues to this day.

AS FOR the dishes that are made from the choice cheeses that abound, they far outnumber the ingredient in question.

Very popular on Shavuot are cheese blintzes. The blintz originated in Eastern Europe among the Ashkenazi community.

The Slavic translation of blintz is “pancake,” as the blintz dough resembles a pancake before the filling is folded in. Traditional fillings include sweetened cheese with raisins.

In my early days in Montreal, my mother used to make what she called “mock cheese blintzes.” She would take square soda crackers, aka saltines, and make little sandwiches with a sweetened cottage cheese filling. She would dip each sandwich thoroughly in beaten eggs, and then fry batches of them in butter. Eaten hot from the pan with sour cream, they were soft and delicious. Even as cold leftovers the next day (if there were any!), they were a delight.

More complex is a cheese soufflé. A soufflé is a baked egg dish that originated in France in the early 18th century. It was first mentioned in a cookbook by Vincent La Chapelle, who was a chef to the Duke of Orleans.

The word soufflé is the past participle of the French verb souffler, which means to “blow,” “breathe,” “inflate,” or “puff.”

Combined with various other ingredients such as Gruyère or cheddar cheese, vegetables, and herbs, a soufflé can be served as a savory main dish. The base of the soufflé provides the flavor, and the egg whites provide the “lift,” or puffiness, to the dish. The secret to the perfect soufflé is that the egg whites, which should be at room temperature, must be carefully whisked to a soft peak so they keep their volume and puff up to a maximum in the oven.

From simple dishes like cheese omelets and macaroni & cheese to complex creations like soufflés and French onion soup au gratin, cheese takes pride of place on the Shavuot table.

In regard to the challenging culinary fare, Chester Cheetah, the Cheetos’ mascot, said it best in the 1980s/1990s TV commercials: “It’s not easy being cheesy.”

But it is well worth the effort. ■