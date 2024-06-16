Oasis in the desert: Some needed peace and quiet dripping in rustic luxury at Six Senses Shaharut

The first thing you need to understand about Six Senses Shaharut is that it’s not a hotel. I also wouldn’t consider it a resort.

Both terms don’t do it justice.

Six Senses Shaharut is an oasis nestled into a romantic desert landscape, one that warmly marries tranquility, lavish design, approachable fine dining, and diverse experiences into an enchanting environment where you’ll fall in love with the slow pace of the Negev. As the only true luxe accommodation in Israel (yeah, I said it), it captures a corner of the tourism market that the rest of Israeli hospitality hasn’t perhaps been able to snag yet: high-end luxury, thoughtfully coupled with an approachable touch that’ll capture the heart of even the toughest critic.

In fact, when pulling up to Six Senses one is somewhat overcome with a feeling that it’s a mirage. You’re surrounded by sand dunes and a panorama of stunning nothingness.

Here’s what to expect when staying at Israel’s most lavish property.

THE SIXTH SENSE Shaharut is an extravagant escape offering the more lavish side of Israeli hospitality. (credit: Sixth Sense/Lauren Gumport)

Design

Designed by Plesner Architects, Shaharut’s 60 suites and villas are nestled halfway into the ground and crafted to take advantage of their warm, soft, and natural surroundings to integrate with the terrain. The team purposefully implemented a cooling palette of stone, wood, and copper into their use of textures, alongside patterned fabrics, art, and eclectic furniture to create a dynamic environment. The ceramics alone hail from local artists and ceramicists from nearby desert villages.

Notable is that all interior walls are made from tadelakt, a waterproof plaster surface used in Moroccan architecture. And as for the entrance and interior doors, they’re custom made from reclaimed teak, which was rescued from disused boats, houses, and footbridges.

As a whole, the vast property aims to bring guests in sync with nature, connecting the indoors to the outdoors seamlessly to help them unwind. Believe me, it succeeds.

Dining

At Six Senses Shaharut you’ll never go hungry with executive chef David Biton leading the concept of relaxed sophistication. With a handful of dining options to choose from, and thanks to the on-site organic garden and local producers who keep the kitchens stocked with fresh ingredients, it’s nothing short of a pleasure to dig in.

And I mean, dig in.

The culinary team blends the fresh flavors of the Israeli kitchen with influences from the wider Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, and Eastern Europe to bring an insanely delectable menu together featuring what is nothing short of the best Israeli breakfast I’ve ever had. In the evening you’ll have to make the terribly hard choice of choosing between succulent lamb to pots brimming with fresh fish to veg that tastes like candy, all of which won’t leave much room for dessert. But you’ll have to make it work because the pastries here match the main courses in greatness and flavor.

The daily menu at the main restaurant, Midian, features creative specials and the team is there to provide wine pairing suggestions that will have your palette buzzing. For post-dinner drinks, head on over to Jamillah Bar for a carefully crafted cocktail and some handpicked tunes to keep the night going.

THE SIXTH SENSE Shaharut is an extravagant escape offering the more lavish side of Israeli hospitality. (credit: Sixth Sense/Lauren Gumport)

Experiences

I have to say it – that pool is everything. A fresh dip surrounded by the desert heat does wonders. And with casual poolside snacks and refreshments throughout the day, it’s hard to leave.

If you do end up retreating indoors, there are several curated experiences to choose from that come at an additional cost. At The Alchemy Bar, guests can participate in a cacao tasting or create personalized scrubs with fresh herbs hand picked from the property’s organic garden. Feel free to book a yoga class to indulge in some mindful movement or head to the spa – a 2,000 sq. m. structure that features an outdoor relaxation pergola, indoor pool, Turkish hammams, saunas and five treatment rooms.

Staff

At Shaharut, those working on the grounds refer to themselves as hosts rather than staff. Through many interactions, it’s easy to see how they’ve developed a tight-knit community living just nearby in town and many times, far away from home. Hailing from Israel, Australia, London, and more, those on hand to make your stay is nothing short of perfect are a melting pot of cultures that comprise Shaharut’s unique DNA.

Alicia Graham, general manager of the property, is at the helm, an Aussie herself who values forging close connections with those on her team. Her tenure at the Six Sense Hotels & Resorts spans five plus years, with her stationed in Thailand before coming to Israel. Graham was also at the forefront of reopening the property following its months-long closure after October 7.

Her commitment to the surrounding community is evident – ensuring that those stationed at the local base know the property is open to them for mouthwatering dining if they’re looking for a respite on their days off with their partners (typically the restaurant is not open to outside guests unless they’re staying the night). Graham also made sure to open up the shelters to the entire Shaharut community during the Iran attack.

This heart and soul approach is true to Israel, and remains intact even within the luxurious walls of Six Senses Shaharut.

Sustainability

With a clear connection to the community, it’s no surprise that Six Senses Shaharut is also committed to sustainability. And this comes through in a plethora of ways.

The thriving green organic garden in which the chef harvests from daily; not letting anything from the kitchen go to waste – the oil used is given to locals to create fuel and all vegetable and fruit scraps are sent to the onsite compost to produce organic fertilizer, which is used in the organic garden and the date palm grove; not to mention the commitment to relying on local and regional products – from craft beer and wines to brands that share Six Senses’ sustainability ethos.

There’s a lot of care that goes on behind the scenes at Six Senses Shaharut which will make any guest fall a bit more in love with the property itself.

Pricing

There’s no way to beat around the bush. Heading to Shaharut will cost you. Is it worth it to stay here for a special occasion or to bring guests here when they’re in town? Hands down, yes. Is it one of the most unique, high-end experiences you’ll have in Israel? Absolutely. Can you also take a helicopter from Tel Aviv to avoid the 3.5-hour drive? Yup, the staff will help you organize that. No seriously, I saw it first hand.

A stay is two nights minimum and in June or July a weekend for two in a suite can run you $2.5K (breakfast included). For their Panorama Pool Villa, a suite with your own private pool, you’ll shell out $4K (breakfast included).

My suggestion: if you’re going to indulge, go all in and opt for the half board stay where both breakfast and dinner are included.

An escape

We could all use a bit of peace and tranquility right now. For those who are craving a somewhat extravagant escape to discover the more lavish side of Israeli hospitality amid untouched desert beauty, this is for you.

The writer, a guest of the resort, is an avid traveler, travel writer, and VP of Communications at travel tech start-up, Faye Travel Insurance. Her travel tips have been featured in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, BuzzFeed and more. Follow her on Instagram here.