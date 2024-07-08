How to choose the right pet for you

Do you want a pet of your own? Doing so comes with many benefits, but it's a big responsibility.

Sure, they are cute and loving, providing companionship and becoming integral parts of our families. However, pets are living animals, and like all living animals, they require a lot of upkeep.

So, how do you know which pet is right for you? How much will it cost? What else should prospective pet owners be worried about?

Here is everything you need to know.

Are there any allergies in my household that I should consider?

This is probably the very first question you should ask because if your pet makes you sick, you probably shouldn't have that kind of pet.

You can find out early if you're allergic to your pet, whether by getting tested or through prior exposure. But overall, yes, allergies are something to worry about. Some health conditions like asthma also can limit which pets you can bring home with you.

But it doesn't mean you can't have a pet at all. Certain pets are allergy-safe, such as hypoallergenic dogs for some allergy cases, or more broad categories like fish, birds, and reptiles.

What type of pet is best suited for my lifestyle?

Your pet's particular needs can vary depending on the kind of pet, but there are a few broad things that all pets need: Food, water, and cleaning.

From there, things differ wildly.

Dogs, for instance, need a lot of work. They need lots of attention, multiple meals daily, walks to exercise and relieve themselves, and more. Cats are less needy but still require lots of food, water, playtime, and attention. Cats don't need to go out on walks to relieve themselves, but they do have litter boxes that need cleaning regularly.

If your lifestyle sees you out of the house for long hours of the day, if not multiple days in a row, then a dog or cat is probably not right for you. A fish, reptile, or maybe a type of bird could be better in these cases.

But what about working at home? Or someone who at least stays at home regularly and often enough? A fish or bird might not be stimulating enough for them, and a more active and attentive pet like a cat or dog could be preferable.

Overall, it depends on how much time you spend at home and how much time you can dedicate to caring for a pet.

How much time can I dedicate to a pet each day?

This depends on your lifestyle and a pet's particular needs. Some are low maintenance, while others are very clingy and need attention. And that's something you need to decide for yourself.

How much exercise and mental stimulation does the pet need?

As is the case with maintenance, this depends on the pet. Dogs and cats need a lot of exercise and mental stimulation. Reptiles need far less, and fish don't really need any at all.

What are the costs associated with owning a pet?

Again, it depends on the pet. Fish are extremely cheap, with the only expenses being a fish, fish tank, food, and cleaning supplies. Fish food tends to be relatively affordable compared to other pets.

But the price tag jumps high when you get to something like cats and dogs.

First, there are adoption fees. If you want a purebred cat or dog, you'll have to go to a breeder, and those tend to be much more expensive than adoption shelters.

After that comes food, a litter box and sand for cats, and any other necessary accessories or toys.

And all that comes before veterinarian bills. Your pets must be vaccinated, spayed and neutered, get checkups and treatments, and more. All that can get pricey, and it's not just a one-time expense - these expenses can go on for decades.

What is the lifespan of the pet I am considering?

Some pets live longer than others. Fish have very short lifespans, and reptiles' lifespans can range from just a few years to decades for snakes and, in rare cases, over 100 years for tortoises.

Cats and dogs can live from eight to just shy of twenty years. It depends greatly on the breed, their physical health, and how much you care for them.

How much space do I have for a pet?

Pets need space, some more so than others, and you need to consider this when choosing a pet.

Fish take up only as much space as their tank, while dogs and cats need space to run around, lounge, hide, play, and more. Make sure you consider how much space you have for a pet before picking one.

What are the potential health issues and veterinary care needs for the pet?

Different pets have different health issues that need watching out for. Dogs and cats, in particular, have a host of potential medical problems, some of which are breed-specific. However, both need general vaccinations and to be spayed or neutered.

Ask your adoption shelters and vets about any potential medical issues you must watch out for.

How will the pet get along with other animals in my home?

If you already have a pet and want to get another, there is much to consider.

Not all pets might want a multi-pet household, so knowing the nature and personalities of your pets, both current and prospective, is important to gauge how well this might turn out.

Secondly, not all pets will inherently get along easily. Cats, for instance, are natural hunters and might try to eat birds, fish, or rodents. Snakes, too, naturally eat mice and might try to eat any pet rodents.

But once you get all this out of the way, you have the introduction phase. Keep your pets separate for a while since animals can be territorial. Introduce them very gradually, starting with having them sniff each other's toys or bed, slowly work towards a face-to-face meeting, and have them get comfortable with one another. This process can be long, stressful, and tedious, but it can also be very rewarding, as your pet may love having another animal playmate.

What are the pet’s socialization needs?

Different pets have different socialization needs, but this is also something to consider.

Dogs and cats especially have social needs, such as being active with people, other animals, and activities, whether it's hanging out with their human (that's you) and playing games or going outside or hanging out with other animals.

A well-socialized pet is a happy pet, and that helps keep it a healthy pet. Just be careful not to force them; animals also need their quiet time and alone time, too.