Kefalonia: Discover Greece's hidden gem with stunning beaches, luxury resorts, and charming village

Kefalonia almost seems too good to be true.

Calm during summer with less foot traffic than the more well-known Ionian islands, you’ll take pleasure in knowing that it’s equally as stunning as its siblings. And with direct El Al flights departing from Tel Aviv, this Greek paradise – known for its storybook beaches, caves to explore, and plenty of food and stay options – may land on the top of your travel checklist this year.

Not heading there from Tel Aviv? No worries, you’ve got several flights heading there from Athens.

Where to stay

Land at Kefalonia International Airport (EFL) and drive an hour and 20 minutes to Fiskardo, which is, in my opinion, the best part of the island. This fishing village is in close proximity to many of the most magnificent beaches that will make your vacation unforgettable.

For luxury with a water view at almost every step, book a room at Emelisse Nature Resort, where you’ll find that time moves slower amid the wild cedar and cypress trees, stone buildings covered in bougainvillea, and an inviting infinity pool that will have you diving in right after check in.

Emelisse offers a holiday concept focused on relaxation and rejuvenation that simply begs guests to immerse themselves in tranquility. Designed for privacy and peace, this family-friendly resort reflects the unspoiled beauty of its natural surroundings.

Take advantage of the spa, yoga, gym, tennis and squash court, biking and hiking trails, movies under the stars at the open air cinema, and on-site restaurant Votsalo serving up a huge selection of Mediterranean fare paired with local wines.

Order one of the handful of pastas centered on local cheeses (such as the blue cheese risotto or carbonara) or fresh ceviche and tuna tartar, washing it all down with a glass of local orange vino – specifically the orange from Sarris Estate Winery, which hails from the island.

When you’re ready to cool off, take a dip in the shared pool outside your room, or head over to the grounds’ main infinity pool that’s nestled above a stunning private slate rock beach, which provides direct sea access. Emelisse added a charming touch here by sporadically placing lounge chairs so you can spend an entire day dipping in and out of the Med, and cap it all off by watching a magnificent sunset.

Staying at one of the property’s 64 minimalistic rooms through summer starts at €430/night for a couple, with breakfast included. Their larger rooms, perfect for a family, can host six people, and start at €861/night with a two-night minimum during high season. Prices go down before the Jewish holidays, getting to as low as €230/night for two people in late September. The serene, teakwood furnished rooms, most of which are accompanied by balconies that boast sea views, are well worth it. And did I mention there’s after-hours room service?

What to do

Emelisse Nature Resort is located above quaint Emplisi Beach (just a five-minute walk from the property). You can also speak to reception about booking the luxury yacht experience if you want to go above and beyond with an eight-hour private tour at sea. This all-inclusive eight-hour experience can accommodate 10 adults and costs around €2,500 including food, drinks, and show-stopping views.

For more down-to-earth days spent on the water, nearby Foki Beach (known for trees that reach the shore and provide ample shade) and Kimilia Beach (arguably the most beautiful and serene beach on the island) are worth a visit. But your number one stop for sea, sand, and sun has to be Myrtos Beach.

Renowned for its stunning beauty and often considered one of the best beaches in the world, the turquoise waters and white pebbles create a breathtaking contrast. Situated between steep cliffs, the dramatic scenery makes it a favorite spot for sunbathing, swimming, and photography. And don’t forget to take a snap from above looking out over the water on your drive there. Kaladakia Beach, Greece. (credit: LAUREN GUMPORT)

After you get your beach time in, drive to Fiskardo and Assos Village – both of which are a must-see.

Fiskardo, to which Emelisse offers a complimentary shuttle for guests, is dotted with plastered colored buildings, rows of boats, and several restaurants and cafes. Explore the limestone buildings and head on over to the small museum at the top of the harbor where you can dive into what the village looked like over the years.

From the harbor itself you can hire a boat or captain one yourself to explore the horseshoe bays and lagoons often only accessible by water. And for those keen on taking a day trip to another island, grab a ferry to Lefkada, which is connected to the mainland and known for its stunning, soft-sand beaches and rich, blue waters.

In between beach hopping, you’ll want to stop in magical Assos, a picturesque coastal village surrounded by crystal-clear waters and lush greenery. Assos features charming Venetian architecture and a historic castle overlooking the bay. With its tranquil atmosphere, quaint tavernas, and beaches, Assos offers a perfect blend of history and natural beauty worthy of your time on the island.

As the largest Ionian island, situated between Lefkada and in the north, Zakynthos, it was only a matter of time until we discovered this gem. Go here for thick forests, wonderful beaches with piercing blue water and a calming vibe that will leave you well-rested post vacay.

https://www.emelisseresort.com/ ; Instagram: @emelisseresortofficial

Lauren Gumport is an avid traveler, travel writer, and VP of Communications at travel tech start-up, Faye Travel Insurance. Her travel tips have been featured in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, BuzzFeed and more. Follow her on Instagram @Gumport.