Mazel tov! Sabra to maintain Israeli identity in ‘Captain America: Brave New World’- report

Marvel superhero Sabra will maintain her Israeli identity in Captain America: Brave New World, two sources told TheWrap on Wednesday, after outrage ensued upon public discovery that Sabra's Mossad background would be dropped.

Sabra, who will be played by Israeli actress Shira Haas, was originally created in 1980. Written as a superhuman to serve the Mossad, her character deeply resonated with American Jewry, according to the Jewish Chronicle. The new movie would see Sabra rewritten to see her linked to the Russian secret intelligence.

“While our characters and stories are inspired by the comics, they are always freshly imagined for the screen and today’s audience,” Marvel studios said in response to the criticism.

Despite Marvel's response, insiders said that Sabra would maintain her Israeli accent and her cover name Ruth Bat-Seraph. Shira Haas attending Israel Film Festival's post-screening discussion of The Conductor (2018) in Los Angeles (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Jewish community respond to the news

The American Jewish Committee responded to TheWrap’s reporting in a statement: “If true, we are glad that Marvel recognized how essential Sabra’s Israeli identity is to her character. Superheroes have enough things to worry about. Identity politics shouldn’t be one of them.”

“We’re pleased to learn that Sabra will be retaining her Israeli identity in ‘Captain America, Brave New World,’ and is still being portrayed by the wonderful Israeli actress Shira Haas. Marvel Studios should be commended for not capitulating to the anti-Israel forces who wanted this character’s identity quashed, along with her backstory. We welcome the portrayal of a strong Jewish and Israeli woman on screen, and look forward to seeing how this character is developed in the film,” Deborah Camiel, Director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Media & Entertainment Institute told TheWrap.