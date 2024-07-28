Need some cool relief from the summer heat? Etsba Cave trail in Carmel Ridge has you covered

I am sure you noticed that summer is here, and it is here to stay for a long time – and with it the very hot weather. As much as it is easy to do so, the heat should not stop you from getting out and enjoying the country.

The logical solution for any hiking enthusiast would be to choose a shady trail, if possible, a forest or a location near water. Another option is to hike in the early or late hours of the day to avoid the critical times for sun exposure.

There is yet another option if you decide to explore the Carmel Ridge. In the Carmel, there are some pleasantly cool caves spread in the rocky slopes of these hills. One such cave is Etsba or Finger Cave in the Southern Carmel.

Driving along Road 4, turn east to Road 721 and after a half kilometer turn right into a parking lot filled with trees and picnic tables. Keep in mind the picnic tables for later, but first a walk to the caves.

Plenty of trail options

You can choose a short trail from the west side of the parking lot that will lead you right up through a steep trail into the Etsba Cave, or choose the trailhead on the eastern side to climb on a signed trail (the black route), which takes you to the top of the hill through a dense forest that meets the cave and then circles back to the west parking lot. Etsba Cave in the Carmel Ridge (credit: ITSIK MAROM)

If you choose the first trailhead (west side), you will get to the cave quickly after climbing 159 stairs, partially through an old structure that was previously used for military purposes during British Mandate days. After another small climb, the impressive cave opens in front of you.

Etsba Cave is large, and it is a good idea to bring along flashlights or use your cell phone light after entering it. The temperature will immediately drop by 10 degrees, which is a welcome relief from the summer’s heat. It is a prehistoric cave that was used by the ancient population who roamed the region. The cave has three parts and goes deep into the mountain. Although you can only enter the first two parts, it will be enough to get an idea of pre-historic man’s experience.