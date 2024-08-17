An exclusive escape: Luxurious tranquility at Gordonia Private Hotel

The sense that this wasn’t going to be an ordinary getaway emerged even upon our arrival.

It would have been easy to drive past the turnoff with the cast-iron gate set back against some shrubbery, an intercom on the side, and a small unobtrusive sign that indicated the entrance to the Gordonia Private Hotel. In fact, we did, but circled back and were buzzed in, with the gates slowly opening.

It felt like entering the sumptuous lair of a James Bond villain, or maybe less sinister and, more accurately, one of the more exclusive “adult only” inns that Israel has to offer.

Nestled in the Jerusalem Hills just below Kibbutz Ma’aleh Hahamisha, the 40-room Gordonia has been around for eight years. The chain also runs the Elma in Zichron Yaakov, with more in development. The INFINITY pool of the Gordonia with the Jerusalem hills in the background. (credit: DAVID BRINN)

It’s named after the Zionist youth movement Gordonia that was inspired by Zionist writer/philosopher A.D. Gordon, and a quote by the pioneer has been adopted by the hotel as its motto: “And the spirit of man will adhere to the spirit of creation, and they will become one living soul.”

Creativity and natural beauty

Indeed, man’s creativity combines with the natural beauty of the area to form a marriage of perfection. The plush area resembles an estate, with villas nestled by terraces of Jerusalem stone, windy paths, vineyard, fig and pomegranate trees, a fish pond, and an amazing view, and the freshest air and breeze in the country – all only a reasonable drive from either the Tel Aviv or Jerusalem regions.

Amid that setting, the Gordonia is virtually a mini paradise where the troubles of the outside world are kept at bay, and the beckoning of tranquility calls out at every turn.

The main building, which houses a reception area, a lounge with couches you can sink into and romantic tables for two, and a dining room, gives off the vibe of a chalet that would serve hot chocolate in the winter and a refreshing glass of wine in the summer.

Privacy, comfort and pampering are the keywords here. Some 27 of the Gordonia’s 40 rooms are like semi-detached chalets, featuring an oversized living room/bedroom area and giant bathroom. A dozen of those are equipped with a private, fenced-in yard replete with a small pool (you can swim about six crawl strokes), a spacious hot tub and a cozy sauna. The other 15 rooms have a shared yard with those accouterments, perfect for two couples on a shared vacation.

The remaining 13 rooms are in a relatively recently added modern building behind the reception and dining room, and are more standard – and affordable – but still luxurious. Even though there’s not a private or semi-private pool a few steps away, the mid-sized breathtaking infinity pool (which has the same amazing view and cool optical illusion that you’re going to fall into it and tumble down to Abu Ghosh), hot tub and sauna are available for all guests, centrally located between all the rooms. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The building also houses the Gordonia’s fully-equipped fitness room as well as its spa treatments and conference room.

Lounging on my back with a glass of wine and a breathtaking view

All of the rooms feature the niceties one would expect from a class establishment, from the espresso machine to a beverage-stocked mini-fridge to bath salts to soft bathrobes and slippers. With rafts provided for every pool, I spent the late afternoon in my private one, lounging on my back with a glass of wine and that view.

Although the central infinity pool is a definite lure, those springing for one of the private suites might feel like they don’t have a reason to leave their haven – aside from the food, which at the Gordonia is a very good reason.

In a romantic, candlelit setting, dinner was an extravagant, chef’s restaurant dairy buffet, somewhat rare for Israeli hotels. But since the dining room also doubles as the breakfast location – and everything is dairy – it removes any kashrut complications, and, to be honest, it was delicious and less heavy than a meat-based meal.

Attentive staff

Expertly prepared and all-you-can-eat sea bass, salmon, lasagna, a half-dozen other entrées, and a couple dozen appetizers and salads ensured that nobody left hungry. Everyone spoke in hushed tones and ate leisurely, keeping the magical aura of serenity going. The ample and attentive staff was on hand for every diner’s needs, keeping the wine flowing and offering after-dinner coffee selections. That went well with one of the best desserts I’ve ever had – a pie/cake concoction with the inside being like those “ice-cube” chocolate bars surrounded by a crispy chocolaty coating. Irresistible.

The next morning, the buffet breakfast (with individually prepared egg options) was everything you’d expect from a five-star establishment, with delicately smoked salmon and four other types of smoked fish, complementing an array of salads and baked goods.

After one more round in the backyard pool-hot tub-sauna playground – and a quick dip in the infinity pool so we could say we did it – it was time to check out and return to reality.

For a special occasion like a round-number anniversary, a wedding proposal, or just a celebration of surviving the last 10 months, the Gordonia will not disappoint. The price is hefty – from NIS 2,500 to NIS 5,000 ($675-$1,350) a night depending on the day, the type of room, etc. – but to its credit, the hotel has been offering substantial discounts to IDF reservists and their spouses.

It might only be a-once-in-a-lifetime extravagance, but if you’re able to, put a stay at the Gordonia on your bucket list. Like old A.D. said, it will make your soul complete.

The writer was a guest of the hotel.