Experience Israel's hidden luxury: The Farmhouse at Bat Shlomo Vineyards

What do you get when you mix a serial entrepreneur and investor with a deep love for his country? The Farmhouse at Bat Shlomo Vineyards, which happens to be your next must-see luxe destination, less than an hour outside of Tel Aviv. It will have you wondering if you’re even in Israel at all.

Founded by Elie Wurtman, co-founder and managing partner at PICO Venture Partners, The Farmhouse – Bat Shlomo captures his deep pride for Israel, from the land to the food to the art to the wine. In fact, in 2010, Wurtman partnered with the Napa Valley winemaker Ari Erle to found the new Bat Shlomo Vineyards, replanting the fields with his children and community to revive the ethos of Baron Edmond de Rothschild: Work the land, be connected to it, prosper.

Home away from home

Located on the southern slopes of Mount Carmel, near Zikhron Ya’akov, the historic Bat Shlomo moshav’s cobblestoned main street is reminiscent of a different time. That stone carries over to The Farmhouse, dripping in romance as it brings to life understated luxury, offering guests a multi-sensory set of experiences.

The interior is an ode to the more refined, elegant side of the country (a rarity). Works from artists including Mosh Kashi, Nitzan Mintz, Gal Weinstein, and Ella Littwitz adorn the walls, while ceramics and sculptures from local creators are placed carefully throughout. The property’s handful of rooms (five of which you can book separately or all at once if you’re traveling as a big group) are outfitted in commissioned art and photography by Israel’s best creatives, all of which complement Wurtman’s goal of translating the pioneering values of the country into contemporary times. THE POOL AND exterior of The Farmhouse – Bat Shlomo. (credit: The Farmhouse Bat Shlomo)

There are a handful of stylish rooms to choose from, each with a waterfall shower and cozy reading nooks. A one-night stay midweek starting in September will cost you a minimum of NIS 2,500 a night ($658), including breakfast. For the weekend, it’s a two-night minimum, which can come to NIS 5,000 ($1,315), including breakfast. Go for The master suite, the largest of the rooms at NIS 3,500 a night ($920), features a charming private outdoor area, perfect for your morning coffee. It’s worth it.

You will find yourself so at home at The Farmhouse that you won’t even feel the need to lock your door. The property’s approachable warmth shines through, not just in the design but in the staff who clearly share Wurtman’s devotion and passion for bringing to life a different type of stay that cannot be found anywhere else in the country.

When you do step outside your suite to enjoy the property, you will discover a plethora of activities to relish in. The outdoor infinity pool is a show-stopper. Sit poolside sipping on Bat Shlomo rosé as you take in your surroundings. And when you’re done getting some sun, enjoy hiking, horseback riding, bicycling, pilates, yoga, or even head out on an off roading Jeep tour.

Food and wine

Of course, not to be missed is the food and wine. A huge part of your stay at The Farmhouse is spent indulging in the best of both that the country has to offer. And head chef Daniel Misan does no favors for your waistline with tempting seasonal dishes that bring their farm-to-table concept to life. You’ll notice the mouthwatering aromas wafting through the property from the moment you arrive.

Book the exclusive, private chef’s dinner in the dining room by Misan and his team in which Bat Shlomo Vineyards’ wines are expertly paired with the freshest local ingredients, crafting a multi-course tasting menu that celebrates the flavors of land and sea. You’ll savor fresh fish, local cheeses, and vegetables from their organic farm, concluding with a decadent dessert that will have you reaching for your most comfortable sweatpants.

Each menu can be tailored to your preferences and represents exactly what The Farmhouse stands for: Reap the rewards of the land you tend to.

Slice of heaven

If you’re not able to snag a room (they are getting booked up quickly), you’ve still got options to come for a visit.

Whether staying at The Farmhouse or visiting, book a wine tasting that begins with a stroll along the historic main street overlooking the vineyards, organic garden, Hurshan nature reserve, and the Dalya River. Then, head to the tasting room to savor Bat Shlomo’s white, rosé, and red wines paired with local bread, cheeses, fresh vegetables, and appetizers. Throughout the experience, you’ll learn about The Farmhouse’s history, the winemaking process, and what makes Bat Shlomo wines unique.

If you’re lucky, Vadim Tron, general manager and sommelier, will be the one hosting you. The winery is kosher and doesn’t operate on Shabbat. Book a stay via the website, at +97254-2651889 or by email: wine@batshlomo.com.

In addition, The Farmhouse has begun to host boutique events at its newly opened wine garden behind the property. You can head there for evenings of vino and oven-baked pizza, surrounded by lush greenery and colorful bougainvillea. Follow the property on Instagram at @the_farmhouse_batshlomo.

The magic of Bat Shlomo

It only takes one new experience, or meeting one new person, such as Wurtman (whose devotion to Israel is intoxicating), to reignite your passion for this country, its people, and the history and strength upon which it was built. I hope you enjoy the magic of The Farmhouse – Bat Shlomo as much as I did and walk away with a sense of optimism for the future of the nation.

Lauren Gumport is an avid traveler, travel writer, and VP of Communications at travel tech startup, Faye Travel Insurance. Her travel tips have been featured in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, BuzzFeed, and more. Follow her on Instagram @Gumport.