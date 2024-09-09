American comedian Modi to be inducted in ANU’s Jewish humor hall of fame

American comedian Modi Rosenfeld, better known simply as Modi, will be inducted on Tuesday into the ANU – Museum of the Jewish People’s Hall of Fame for Jewish Humor.

Born in Tel Aviv and raised in New York City, Modi has crafted a successful career with his unique brand of humor. Considered one of the top 10 Jewish comedians in New York today, his shows consistently sell out, and he has achieved widespread international acclaim, especially among Jewish audiences, though his appeal extends far beyond.

Modi is renowned for his sharp impressions and witty commentary on everyday life, often drawing on his experiences as a Jewish person in America. He has also made notable appearances in films and TV shows like The Sopranos and Howard Stern, and is a sought-after host for events and galas within the Jewish community.

Committing to advocate for Israel

Modi was in Israel on October 7 and has since committed himself to advocacy for Israel, ending his performances with a rendition of “Hatikvah.”

At the ceremony, Modi will join Israeli-American actress Noga Milstein and theater manager and radio host Noam Semel, for an event titled “Jewish Humor in Times of Crisis.” Together, the three will discuss the role of humor in navigating crises and war, the resilience of Jewish humor, and Modi’s journey to becoming a comedian. COMEDIAN MODI Rosenfeld in a file photo. (credit: JTA)

The event will be in English and is invite-only, with proceeds benefiting families displaced from their homes, inviting them to a day of fun at the museum.