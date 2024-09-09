Na Laga’at Center marks Int’l Sign Languages Day with performance of ‘The Little Prince’

By HAGAY HACOHEN
YAROSLAV BERNATSKY and Shoval Ben Zeev in 'The Little Prince' at Na Laga'at. (photo credit: Raday Rubinstain)
YAROSLAV BERNATSKY and Shoval Ben Zeev in ‘The Little Prince’ at Na Laga’at.
(photo credit: Raday Rubinstain)

The Na Laga’at Center will mark International Sign Languages Day with a family-oriented theater performance of The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry.

Directed by Yaara Reshef Nahor, actors Yaroslav Bernatsky and Shoval Ben Zeev will depict the fable about the prince who sought a friend among the stars using Israeli Sign Language (ISL). The show is accessible to those who do not know ISL thanks to pre-recorded Hebrew dialogs.

Other shows at the theater

Two adult-oriented shows will explore the theme of bridging different worlds.

In Talk to The Hands Micha Kvetny, a deaf Haredi man, and Lola Adir, a hearing woman raised in a secular household, explore how their decision to take a different path in life led to their relationship.

THE NA LAGA’AT (Please Touch) Center’s Blind Day. (credit: Ella Danino)
THE NA LAGA’AT (Please Touch) Center’s Blind Day. (credit: Ella Danino)

In Deaf Conversation, co-directed by Nadav Nir and Nurit Shalom, six deaf and hearing-impaired actors present funny and bitter-sweet moments about their attempts to be understood by those around them. Labeled as politically incorrect, this show is likely to deliver a comedic punch.

The Little Prince will be presented on Monday, September 23, at 5:30 p.m. NIS 65 per ticket. For ages five and up. Talk to the Hands will be offered with sign language translation at 7 p.m. NIS 45 per ticket. Deaf Conversation is offered at 8:30 p.m. NIS 75 per ticket. Na Laga’at Center, Retzif Haaliyah Hashniya, Jaffa Port, Tel Aviv-Jaffa. Call 072-3971001 to book.



