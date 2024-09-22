Agamon Poleg water reservoir: A brief respite close to home

Sometimes in Israel, especially during these difficult days, there is a real need to clear your head and nourish your soul, even briefly. Who is not tempted by a brief respite? Nearby Agamon Poleg is just the right solution.

East of the Wingate Institute in Moshav Udim, enter Agamon Poleg in two ways/ Waze. The water reservoir was opened to the public in 2019 and is situated in the center of a deserted old quarry.

The site is a part of an area that is known as Poleg swamps. Deep in the soil of this area, there are geologic layers that prevent water seepage. Over time, rainwater accumulates in several sites, creating standing water pools or swamps.

The site is open to visitors throughout the year and is free of charge. Around the reservoir stretches a lovely and convenient trail that is suitable for strollers and young children. The one-kilometer trail is multi-use.

As a natural body of water, it is surrounded by water vegetation. The water site also attracts wildlife, mainly birds, but also some mammals that come to drink from its water, mainly in the summer.

Trailway at the Agamon Poleg water reservoir. (credit: ITSIK MAROM) Water reservoir Agamon Poleg. (credit: ITSIK MAROM) Ducks seen at the Agamon Poleg water reservoir. (credit: ITSIK MAROM)

For wildlife lovers, there are two lookout points. One rises over the quarry for an overall view of Agamon Poleg and its surroundings, and one lookout can be used for a closer look at the birds. Bicycle riders can also find some suitable trails in the surrounding area.

Multiple options close to home make Agamon Poleg a perfect location for a brief respite.