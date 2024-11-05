Home Depot co-founder and philanthropist Bernie Marcus dies at 95

Bernard "Bernie" Marcus, the billionaire co-founder of The Home Depot and a prominent philanthropist and Republican Party donor, died today at his home in Boca Raton, Florida. He was 95. Home Depot announced his passing, stating, "The entire Home Depot family is deeply saddened by the death of our co-founder Bernie Marcus. We owe an immeasurable debt of gratitude to Bernie."

Born in 1929 in Newark, New Jersey, to Russian Jewish immigrant parents, Marcus was the youngest of four children. After graduating from Rutgers University with a pharmacy degree, he became more interested in retailing than in practicing pharmacy. He held various retail jobs and eventually became CEO of Handy Dan Improvement Centers, where he met future business partner Arthur Blank. In 1978, both were fired during a corporate power struggle.

Undeterred, Marcus and Blank co-founded The Home Depot in Atlanta in 1979, revolutionizing the home improvement industry with their warehouse-style stores. Under their leadership, the company expanded to over 2,300 locations and achieved a market valuation nearing $400 billion. Marcus served as CEO until 1997 and as chairman until his retirement in 2002.

A dedicated philanthropist, Marcus pledged to give away most of his fortune, estimated at $11 billion by Forbes in 2024. He and his wife Billi founded the Marcus Autism Center at Emory University and donated $250 million to help build the Georgia Aquarium. In Israel, Marcus co-founded the Israel Democracy Institute in 1991, contributing $5 million for its building in Jerusalem and investing significantly in its operations over the years. In 2016, the couple donated $25 million to the Magen David Adom emergency medical organization for the construction of the MDA Marcus National Blood Services Center in Israel.

Advocate for free-market capitalism, small businesses

In addition to his philanthropy, Marcus was an outspoken advocate for free-market capitalism and small businesses. He founded the Job Creators Network, a conservative advocacy group, in 2010. A prominent Republican donor, he contributed millions to GOP candidates, including Donald Trump, whom he supported in the 2016, 2020, and 2024 presidential elections. Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a ''Fighting Anti-Semitism in America Event'' with Dr. Miriam Adelson and Jewish leaders in Washington, U.S., September 19, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW)

Marcus is survived by his wife Billi, his two children from his first marriage, Frederick Marcus and Susanne Marcus Collins, and his stepson, Michael Morris.