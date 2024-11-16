Days after coming out of the closet, Israeli singer Eden Hason engaged to boyfriend Yotam Gavriel

Just two days ago, the beloved 30-year-old singer Eden Hason bravely revealed that he is in a relationship with actor and dancer Yotam Gavriel, officially coming out to the entire nation. Now, Israeli media sites have revealed that the two are officially engaged.

Israeli news sources learned as early as last March that the couple had been engaged, citing close friends of the couple.

Many knew about Hason's relationship but respected the singer and his partner, allowing them to come out publicly in their own time.

Hason came out publicly over the weekend through a song he wrote and uploaded to Instagram, where he expressed his love for his partner. The two met about three years ago during a "Festigal" performance.

Talking with his followers

Hason shared the emotions he experienced leading up to coming out with his followers on Saturday evening: “There were a lot of fears, not because I wasn’t sure about the decision, but because I was afraid of a big life change. And here we are, two days later, and the sun is still the same sun, and the sea is exactly the same.

“And you all? You’re all even better than before. I don’t really know how to process everything that happened this weekend. The responses I’m getting from you all are simply the fulfillment of all my dreams,” he admitted to his fans.

Ofer Menachem, Eden Hason’s public relations manager, declined to comment on the report, stating: “As I mentioned before, I do not share details about the personal lives of the artists represented by the company.”