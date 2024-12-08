Tel Aviv escapism: Art, brunch, and vibes at Poli Urban

Winter is an ideal season for an urban getaway in Tel Aviv. We enjoyed a short stay at the beautiful Poli Urban boutique hotel, perfectly situated on Ness Ziona Street near Hayarkon Street, just two minutes from the beach and close to numerous sites, restaurants, and attractions.

The hotel features a lobby bar and restaurant called De Facto, which offers a delightful brunch on the ground floor and an enchanting dining experience on the lower level. During our visit, we had a full 24 hours packed with activities and entertainment, including the Escapism art pop-up, all within a five-minute walk from the hotel. THE ‘ESCAPISM’ exhibition at the Imperial Hotel. (credit: Imperial Hotel)

Poli Urban Hotel

Poli Urban boutique hotel offers a unique urban retreat, featuring 52 stylishly designed rooms characterized by eclectic modern decor that captures the essence of Tel Aviv. Its prime location allows guests to explore Tel Aviv without needing a car, making it an ideal choice for travelers seeking a trendy getaway in the heart of the city.

We started our Tel Aviv vacation with a quick check-in at the hotel. Our room was ready early, and the receptionist greeted us with a fresh mimosa. The room was small but equipped with everything you need: a TV, refrigerator, safe, espresso machine, quality terry bathrobes and towels, and a gift box containing useful items including a beach towel, slippers, a reusable water bottle, a canvas bag, and a suitcase tag.

The attention to detail in the room was impressive, featuring USB and Type C charging sockets next to both beds, effective blackout curtains, and all necessary amenities in the shower, including a wide rain showerhead. THE VILLA MARE restaurant – international cuisine with a focus on Ukraine and the Black Sea. (credit: Yael Benofis)

Villa Mare Restaurant

After getting settled, we went out to have lunch on the promenade at Villa Mare restaurant, which overlooks the beach, creating a pastoral and relaxing atmosphere. The restaurant is beautifully decorated, and in the evening, they hand out blankets so you can enjoy sitting on the terrace.

It combines Mediterranean cuisine with an emphasis on fresh seafood, alongside dishes inspired by the cuisines of Ukraine and the Black Sea, which chef and owner Alexander Druz grew up with.

Villa Mare’s very non-kosher menu features international cuisine with European and Italian dishes. You will find panzanella and Caesar salad, pasta, risotto, fish, seafood, schnitzel, and meat. However, the highlight is the “kitchen of memories,” offering dishes from Eastern Europe such as borscht soup, blini, vareniki, bruschetta with herring, and more. The prices are reasonable, with lunch deals and happy hour discounts available.

We started with a cream of broccoli soup and lavash from the Black Sea, a thin pita stuffed with herbed cheese mixture. For mains, we ordered salmon and bream fillet, complemented by a side dish from the memories menu: "Grandma Sarah's vareniki," potato dumplings fried in butter and served with sour cream. We didn't skip the Russian specialty for dessert and ordered syrniki, cheese pancakes served with a berry sauce.

We then happily sat on the terrace of Villa Mare with spiced mulled wine as the sun began to set. As we enjoyed our drinks and the beautiful view, it was time to continue our day by strolling along the promenade by the beach. After soaking in the sunset, we made our way to explore a nearby exhibition.

Looking ahead, Villa Mare will begin festive decorations on December 22 that will last throughout the month, featuring holiday colors and a beautifully decorated pine tree. This will create a warm and inviting atmosphere, along with a holiday menu showcasing Eastern European and Russian flavors. The celebration will reach its peak on New Year’s Eve with a special sharing menu, a DJ, and plenty of drinks into the night.

Villa Mare, 88 Herbert Samuel Wharf, Tel Aviv, villa-mare.co.il, not kosher.

‘Escapism’ Exhibition at Imperial Hotel

This is the last chance to experience the third exhibition at the Imperial Hotel, curated by Yaara Sachs, focusing on escapism. The pop-up exhibition transforms 37 hotel rooms into unique works of art, with corridors and stairwells also serving as artistic installations, including sound elements. Each room is a creation by an individual artist or group, offering a distinct and inspiring experience.

In light of recent events in Israel, the exhibition delves into escapism as a form of emotional insurance.

For about an hour and a half, visitors can immerse themselves in a magical, fascinating, and impressive world, temporarily escaping reality. The exhibition spans three floors, starting from the top level, inviting exploration and discovery. Each room features an explanatory sheet by the artist, encouraging visitors to think beyond the everyday.

The artworks inspire endless photography and enthusiasm, with each visit offering new perspectives and experiences. Even those who have seen previous iterations will find much to be renewed in this final showcase.

Open through December, this exhibition is an ideal activity for the holiday break. It’s suitable for children and accessible via elevator, making it a perfect outing for families and art enthusiasts alike.

After the exhibition, we returned to the hotel, eager for a warm, pampering shower in the rain shower of our room. We slipped into cozy robes and spa slippers, taking a moment to relax before heading out. The best part? There was no need to brave the cold or step outside; we simply took the elevator down to the lower level.

De Facto Lounge and Bar-Restaurant

De Facto is a bar and restaurant located within the Poli Urban Hotel, operated by the Nox Group, renowned for its popular dining establishments in Tel Aviv. The hotel features a lounge bar on the ground floor, while the bar and restaurant are located on the lower level.

This stylish space is elegantly designed with plush velvet chairs and designer bar stools, surrounded by vases and attractive lighting. At its center is a vibrant bar where bartenders skillfully prepare fancy cocktails; we were captivated by their craft in making each drink. The atmosphere is further enhanced by a DJ playing great music, creating an inviting ambiance.

The menu, crafted by chefs Hai Zarum and Kfir Yenin, offers an exceptional blend of local and international dishes with a Yemeni-Moroccan twist. We enjoyed refreshing cocktails alongside a leaf salad with jala, a kubaneh served with spreads, and fish carpaccio accompanied by an impressive sauce-pouring ceremony.

These light dishes are perfect for a girls’ night out, but the menu also features hot options from the Josper grill, including various skewers that can be combined into a main course, cabbage gratin, ravioli, fish fillets, and more. The fine food and attentive service truly elevated our experience at De Facto.

Breakfast at Poli Urban – De Facto Brunch

The Poli Urban Hotel offers a unique brunch breakfast experience that breaks from the traditional Israeli hotel breakfast styles. Served in the ground floor lounge bar, the brunch is a refined dining experience where dishes get served at our table. The menu features gourmet options like Eggs Benedict, green shakshuka, and French toast, along with a selection of hot and cold drinks.

Our meal began with a lavish spread of nine mezes, which included a crisp salad, arugula salad, roasted peppers, egg salad, a cheese and olive platter, various dips, jam, and a basket of breads and cakes. We loved that all mezes and drinks were refillable, allowing us to savor each dish at our leisure.

While initially available to hotel guests, the brunch is now also open to the general public, offering an expanded menu. De Facto is not a kosher restaurant; however, guests have the option to book the hotel without breakfast at a lower price.

De Facto, 7 Ness Ziona Street, Tel Aviv, (077) 938-6172, defacto-tlv.com, not kosher.

Around the Poli Urban

After brunch, we went for a walk around the hotel. I already mentioned that the promenade is within walking distance. This time, I headed to the other side – into the city.

On the street next door is the old Trumpeldor Cemetery, which has character and is home to all the famous people of Tel Aviv of old, including mayors and a host of renowned Israeli artists. It is well worth allocating half an hour to explore it while walking around.

A little further on is the City Museum, formerly the City Hall, next to which are the Beit Bialik Museum and the Beit Rubin Museum. Along this area are Bauhaus buildings typical of the city.

A bit further on, you can enjoy the Carmel Market and Nahalat Binyamin, visit the Tel Aviv Port and the Hatachana complex, shop at Dizengoff Center or the Sarona complex, savor excellent hummus in Jaffa, experience culture at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, and more.

Poli Urban, 7 Ness Ziona Street, Tel Aviv, (03) 545-0000, afi-hotels.com.