Mathilda Heller: Thriving in Israel, the land of opportunity for journalism

Mathilda Heller had an incredibly diverse background prior to her career in journalism.

Born in the United Kingdom, Heller has degrees in Spanish and English literature, a love of science, and experience in education. But her life and aspirations led her to pursue journalism, and from the moment she broke into the news, she hasn’t turned back.

After spending a year living and teaching in South Korea, Heller hopped on a flight to Israel and made aliyah. The Oct. 7 massacre happened just a few weeks later and, shortly thereafter, she got a job working at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Building on her experience there, Heller soon had the opportunity to join The Jerusalem Post and immediately found herself part of the intensity of wartime news coverage.

The rest is history. Mathilda Heller is seen in South Korea. (credit: Courtesy Mathilda Heller)

In her short time with the paper and website, Heller has proven herself to be an invaluable asset, having a keen mind and incredible work ethic, with passion and enthusiasm for the job. But none of it would have been possible without her coming to Israel, where her talent could truly shine.

In Jerusalem sat down with her to discuss her career and journey.

How did you get to Israel?

By plane – the walk was too long.

I actually knew I wanted to move to Israel on my first day of Taglit [Birthright’s sponsored trip to Israel for Jewish young adults], which was in March 2022 (just post-COVID). I was in my final year of university and didn’t know what I planned to do or where I planned to be, just that it most likely wouldn’t be in the UK. The second I saw Israel’s outline from the plane, I burst into tears and did not stop crying for about two hours.

I can’t explain it – it felt as if a part of my soul had been born and lived in Israel this whole time, and only when I landed did I become one with myself. It was a homecoming feeling like no other, and not a feeling I ever had in England. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

I extended my trip to stay with some lovely fifth cousins in Jerusalem. After I was back, I decided to make aliyah, but ended up moving to South Korea for a year instead. I wanted to experience a different country first because I knew I would ultimately end up in Israel for life. South Korea is an amazing place, but being there cemented for me that I needed to be somewhere else.

I then traveled to Israel a second time (for just four days) in May 2023 to do a job interview and made aliyah a few months later in August: alone, and not knowing anyone or any Hebrew.

What made you want to get a job in journalism?

Journalism was always on the cards, but it wasn’t until I started working in the field that I realized I wanted to do it. Growing up, I had a myriad of job aspirations. Most notably, between the ages of 13 to 19, I wanted to be a child clinical psychologist.

I won a highly coveted place on a tiny track to study for an integrated master’s in clinical psychology at the University of Exeter, which I did for a year – and hated. I decided to throw caution to the wind and changed to a BA in Spanish and English literature, with no set career trajectory anymore. I am a writer and linguist, who loves science, but I am not a scientist at heart.

However, from there, I mostly considered two paths – either something in counter-terrorism or retraining as a doctor. While I have eight years of teaching experience, I knew teaching was not the end goal for me.

I have had quite a diverse professional career, despite being young. I started working as a private tutor when I was 17, shortly after finishing the IB [international baccalaureate program]. That job took me to some interesting places, and I had the opportunity to lead courses at some really cool international schools. Tutoring inspired me to take on a graduate teaching position in Korea, again with IB students. I have also worked extensively as an editor and proofreader.

Shortly after I made aliyah, Oct. 7 happened (about five weeks later), and I found myself by chance at the International Press Desk of the Prime Minister’s Office. I spent five months there writing daily news war briefings and translating them into French, Spanish, Russian, and Farsi. I was also involved in the creative team behind the launching of Eylon Levy’s State of a Nation podcast – I physically built that set by hand!

Being there really gave me confidence as a writer. I was so uncertain about what made me tick, and being in a news setting during a war was somehow the push I needed to realize what I wanted to do. I realized I could do a job that fit my need for intellectual stimulation – which forever fascinates me – and in a country I love.

What brought you specifically to ‘The Jerusalem Post’?

I had always read the Post, and I always knew I would love to work in journalism. When I learned of the available position, I knew immediately I had to apply.

By chance, I met JPoster Joanie Margulies at a Shabbat dinner in Tel Aviv. She encouraged me to apply for the Breaking News Desk position, and about a week later I had done the exam and the interview.

My first shift was the Iran attack on April 14, and then at the end of August I took over from Diaspora correspondent Michael Starr while he went into the reserves. To be given such an incredible opportunity after such a short time at JPost was one of the greatest achievements of my life.

It provided what I needed from a job: stimulation, diversity, pace, and the opportunity to write and be creative.

How was it starting work on a breaking news desk in the middle of a war?

Wow, it’s hard to answer that. It is worth noting that while I started at the Post over six months into the war, I had been working at a news desk from the beginning, so I have spent nearly my entire time in Israel doing war-related work.

It is definitely difficult, and at times traumatic, but I also find it rewarding. I see it as my mission to inform the public – as my part to play.

When the war started, I looked into enlisting, even though I am over the age limit, because I want to feel that I am helping, contributing.

Working in journalism during the war can be tough, but it makes me feel I am doing my bit for my country. That being said: Wow, what a journey! I should have known I’d be in for a ride after Iran attacked on my first shift. Living in Tel Aviv, I was worried I wouldn’t even make it into the office. Since then, I have covered some very intense news events live, such as the second Iran attack, all the Houthi attacks on central Israel, the Syrian revolution, the Trump assassination attempt, and hostage rescues.

During these moments, adrenaline just hits and it is ‘go, go, go.’ I have sat in the stairwell during air raid sirens just writing the news. In a funny way, working through the war has helped me to address and process it. The constant exposure to really hard stuff can do damage if you don’t process it, but somehow by writing about it, and also experiencing it alongside my other ‘deskies,’ releases the burden a little.

That being said, covering stuff like the Be’eri inquest and the sexual violence trials, the hostage details – it doesn’t get any easier.

It is a funny world, but wow, it’s so interesting. Also, I like being the news source for my friends and family.

What was it like working as a reporter?

I loved it so much. I really came into my element covering Diaspora, and being a reporter. I enjoyed the opportunity to make connections with contacts in myriad industries, as well as journalists from other countries. I was also able to utilize some of my strongest skills, which are research and languages.

I developed a routine – every morning waking up and researching leads for stories, and then following up on each one to see if there was enough meat to flesh them out. I particularly focused on French, Scandinavian, and German news, as I feel a lot of the stories around Diaspora Jews in the news are Anglo-focused, and I wanted to platform the other narratives. It helps that I can translate from several languages because I read about 20 reports of up to 300 pages each.

I also had the opportunity to go to a conference in Krakow as the Post reporter, which was a super eye-opening experience. I am back on desk now, but I hope that when a position arises, I will have a better chance now at taking it. I am very grateful to be in a job where ambitions are encouraged.

What is your favorite anecdote or professional moment from your career thus far?

I think some of my best memories have been on overnight shifts with fellow Breaking News Desk editor Keshet Neev – we make a great team. It is a running joke that whenever we are on shift together, stuff always happens.

I remember we were having a quiet night, and suddenly I called her and said, “Kesh, I think someone tried to kill Trump,” and we spent the rest of shift on call trying to calmly sort everything out together while also panicking. I had to take some deep breaths after that.

I also, weirdly, remember the Iran attack on October 1. I was working in the afternoon, and there were three of us on, but when the emergency sirens went off, we decamped to the shelter, which is deep underground and very fortified, so – you guessed it – no Wi-Fi. There were four of us trying to run a news desk without having access to the news, and strangely, I was the only one with a connection.

So for an hour, I sat there and entered high-functioning operational mode and just cracked out all the news. However, every time someone tried to speak to me, I let out the hugest torrent of swear words, which slowly progressed into a 20-minute stream of swearing.

Only when the sirens ended did I realize we had been in the shelter with journalists from all the other channels in the building, and they must have had a very – uh – colorful impression of me.

What advice do you have for aspiring journalists?

You don’t need a fancy degree or connections or money to be successful, as long as you put yourself out there, are open to learning, and advocate for yourself. You are your own biggest advocate, so if you don’t believe in yourself, no else one will.

I think in Israel, it is a little easier to find news-based positions, as it’s a country that is more willing to invest in talent over experience. I would never have had an opportunity like this in the UK because in order to get experience, you need a job; but you cannot get a job without experience. And that means unpaid, and who can afford that?

So yeah, if you want to be a journalist, move to Israel. But also, read a lot, get used to self-editing, and build your portfolio.