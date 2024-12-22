Top nail polishes in Israel of 2024

In my workplace, they often call the loud noises coming from my office the “thunderstorm.”

Not because I am playing loud videos on YouTube or because I’m chewing particularly crunchy potato chips but because I type at the speed of sound, and that, coupled with my long manicure, produces the most satisfying – and yes, admittedly thunderous – clicking.

Manicures are the best. They fortify the nail strength to prevent breakage, and they look amazing while doing it.

The history of nail polish is a bit mixed. Some say that the earliest ancestor of modern-day nail polish is nail dye from 5000 BCE in India. Others say that it only came about in 3200 BCE among the ancient Babylonians, who used kohl to stain their nails.

Today, the world of nail polishes is far more vast. There are the classics, but there are also gel, acrylic, press-on, and more. However, in this column today, we will be focusing on the original: the tried and tested classic nail polish.

I rated these products according to shade options, applicator, and opacity, the latter of which I tested upon the first swipe with the brush.

Best Overall: OPI Nail Lacquer

NIS 90 | 15 ml.

This nail polish company is no stranger to those of us who get gel nails done. My personal favorite shade – the one I have clacking away at this keyboard – is Big Apple Red. But the best thing by far, in my opinion, is the brush, which is a bit more flat than the other options and provides newbie nail polish lovers with an extremely easy application experience.

opi-israel.co.il

Best Pigment: Careline Color Nails

NIS 13.50 | 15 ml. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Careline’s nail polishes impressed me quite a bit. I did not expect to get so much pigment in a nail polish you can find at any of your local stores here in Israel, but this one did the trick. While with other nail polishes I find myself applying three or even four layers, with this one, two was more than enough. Add a quick top coat, and this lasts for ages.

careline.co.il

Best Shade Range: Essie Nail Lacquer

NIS 45 | 13.5 ml.

Essie is an absolute classic nail polish company, and its nail polishes reflect the refined branding and product quality you’d expect. Shade 17, Muchi Muchi, immediately made me think of all those female IDF soldiers who are not allowed to have colors on their nails and so are only allowed delicate pink shades. To you, I say: This is your color!

Shade 20, Lovie Dovie, is the polar opposite vibe: It is a bright, vibrant, and all-around summery pink. One more shade I wanted to highlight is 94, Lapiz of Luxury, which is a breathtaking cross between powder blue and steel blue, and I want it on my nails all day, every day.

shop.super-pharm.co.il

Best Budget Option: CHiC Long Lasting Nail Colour

NIS 13 | 17 ml.

Now, this one takes me back. I remember going to the store as a teenager and finding a bottle of CHiC nail polish, buying it, and adding it to my way too large collection. Then, just for the fun of it, I changed my nail color every other day. So you might say I’m biased in favor of this nail polish, but it’s not for nothing: You get plenty of product per bottle, it applies beautifully, and it truly is long-lasting.

chichlavin.com

Best Quick Dry: Sacara Nail Polish

NIS 7 | 12 ml.

I know this seems confusing; after all, for anyone who can do basic math, this product is less expensive than the one above. However, I decided to highlight this one not for its price but for its unique ability to dry quickly, despite not being technically marketed as a quick-dry option. I do not guarantee that this will be everybody’s experience, but I found myself finishing nail five while nail one was already nearly dry.

While you may need one coat more than more expensive brands, it keeps up with gorgeous shade options and a lovely finish. Shade 339, Pink Mourning, is a pastel peachy pink that feels so elegant. Shade 346, Basic Pink, is still delicate but more vibrant and wonderfully girly. Shade 301, however, blew it out of the park as the best-looking black nail polish I have tried in quite some time.

sacara.co.il