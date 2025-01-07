'We Will Dance Again': Documentary on Nova music festival massacre nominated for PGA award

Telling the story of the Nova music festival massacre, the documentary We Will Dance Again has been nominated for PGA’s Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture award.

The documentary retells the murder, abduction and violence inflicted by Hamas as they invaded southern Israel on October 7, 2023. Over 1200 people were murdered during the invasion, many of whom were young festival goers, and just less than 100 of the over 250 people abducted remain in Gazan captivity.

Highlighting the emotive testimonies of survivors and their families, the documentary offers a personal perspective on the tragedy. The documentary, produced by MGM Television and See It Now Studios, also features unseen footage and testimonies.

The documentary is available to view on Paramount Plus, having already premiered in New York, Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Los Angeles, and London, and is expected to be made available in Israel through HOT in the coming weeks. Will the Acclaimed Documentary on the Nova Festival Massacre Win the Prestigious “Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture” Award from the PGA? (credit: MANUEL VITA)

Sharing testimonies with a wide audience

The film gained attention after media giant Paramount Global, run by Jewish owner Brandon Korff and his family, began marketing and distributing it in the United States.

Under Korff’s guidance, and with his well-known passion for the Jewish state, sources involved in the making of the documentary said that Paramount felt responsible to help share victims’ testimonies with as broad an audience as possible.

“For the company, the film serves not only as a historical account but also as a way to commemorate the victims and amplify the voices of survivors, particularly during a time of rising antisemitism and hostility toward Israel and the Jewish community,” said a member of the Israeli production team.

Brandon Korff has emerged as a prominent advocate for Israel, substantially increasing his support for the country and the IDF since the events of October 7, reflecting his solidarity during this critical time.

The film has already been recognized in the industry, having secured the “Best in Category” and Best Editing awards at the 2024 Doc Edge Festival.