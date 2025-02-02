Top five lotions in Israel of 2025

This winter has been rough.

The weather may not have been the worst we’ve encountered so far (tfu, tfu, tfu), but it certainly hasn’t been smooth on the skin, and those with sensitive or dry skin will get exactly what I mean. Many of us have, therefore, been forced into one of three scenarios: hibernation, hyper-moisturization, or both. Guess which group I belong to.

Seriously, though, keeping our skin from becoming cracked, scratchy, powdery, or even peeling (ick) is a definite but necessary struggle – one that humanity has apparently endured for quite a long time.

Archaeologists discovered a 2,000-year-old lotion in 2005, and in 2009 they revealed that it had been in the cosmetics case of an aristocratic Etruscan woman.

The discovery, by an Italian team, was made public in the Journal of Archaeological Science, revealing a cosmetics case with a type of ointment made from lipids and resins. As you may have guessed, both of those have moisturizing properties.

Humanity has advanced, and we are no longer rubbing lard and tallow on our legs. We’ve got finer products specially made to keep our skin intact.

The following list is made up of the best-rated lotions of those I’ve tested (and one that isn’t really a lotion) based on the criteria of texture, application, and moisturization.

Best Overall: Cerave Deep Hydration Moisturizing Cream

539 gr. | NIS 95

This is the stuff. No, I mean it. This is the stuff. If your skin needs moisture, pure and simple, without the frills and extras of anti-aging or scents, this is the stuff. As someone with a tendency toward very dry skin, I consider that Cerave has created a positively healing concoction with this cream. The tub is massive, too, and lasts a good long while.

www.cerave.co.il/ Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Best on a Budget: Garnier Body Intensive 7 Days 24h Hydra Hydrating Lotion

400 ml. | NIS 17

This lotion is phenomenal. I’m not lying when I say my jaw literally dropped when I tested it. The scent is delicate, the moisturizing impact is immediate and intense (which is very much needed at this time of year), and it comes in a huge bottle, making it a major bang for your buck.

www.garnier.co.il/

Buttery-est: Lierac Body-Nutri Replenishing Lotion

400 ml. | NIS 219

This shea butter-based lotion really makes your skin feel like... well, butter. My hopes weren’t high when the price per milliliter was so great, but I was very satisfied when I discovered that despite being extremely lightweight, the lotion left my skin feeling oh-so soft and smooth.

lierac.co.il/

Best Lightweight Lotion: Sacara Body Lotion in Scent #8

200 ml. | NIS 15

This lotion is lightweight, wonderfully scented, and immediately cooling and comforting. It’s a great product for someone looking for daily moisture that will not feel heavy on the skin.

www.sacara.co.il/

Best Not-Lotion Body Moisturizer: Weleda Skin Food Ultra-Light Dry Oil

100 ml. | NIS 106

Okay, so this isn’t a cream but it functions as such! This product absolutely fascinated me when I first tested it. In fact, it outright confused me. Now I’m glad that I got a chance to test it. The light misting from the – as always – flawless Weleda packaging distributes this ultra-fine oil along the body (and face, too, should you so desire) for gentle but effective moisturization. As an added value, it also functions as a glistening or glowing spray to go over makeup. All in all, it is a versatile product that is easy to carry with you.

www.weleda.co.il/