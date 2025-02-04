Released hostage Emily Damari to Maccabi TLV fans: 'I want you to be heard all the way to Gaza'

Released hostage Emily Damari shared a message with Maccabi Tel Aviv FC fans before their match against Beitar Jerusalem in a screened video at Bloomfield Stadium on Monday night.

Damari, who was released from Hamas captivity last month and an avid fan of the English club Tottenham Hotspur, addressed fans at the stadium in a filmed video, saying: "I want to say thank you for everything you did to fight for my release."

She also mentions the Berman twins by name in the video, Gali and Ziv, who are still held captive in Gaza, and she called for their release as well as the rest of the hostages. Last week, she posted an Instagram story of her watching a game between the Tel Aviv soccer club and Maccabi Haifa, where she wore a yellow shirt with a picture of the Berman twins.

Former hostage Emily Damari with a message to Maccabi Tel Aviv fans: Thank you for everything you did for me. We still have Gali and Zivi Berman and the rest of the hostages in Gaza. We can't stop until they all come home ️ pic.twitter.com/OXT3705pEp — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) February 3, 2025

"We cannot stop until everyone comes home," she said in the video on Monday's match. "I want to hear you all shake Bloomfield so much that they'll hear you all the way to Gaza."

The match ended in a draw, with each team scoring one goal. Emily Damari holding a 'certificate' by Hamas (credit: screenshot, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

Match also saw tribute to the Bibas family

During the match, Beitar Jerusalem played with new orange jerseys in honor of the Bibas family and called for their release, as Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir are still being held hostage in Gaza. The father of the family, Yarden, was released last Saturday as part of the first phase of the hostage deal.

"The Beitar Jerusalem soccer team will take the field Monday night for a 'Winner' League match against Maccabi Tel Aviv at Bloomfield Stadium wearing a unique orange match uniform with one crucial message: Bring back the Bibas family and all the hostages in Gaza - every last one," the team wrote on their Instagram prior to the game.

Damari was released alongside hostages Romi Gonen and Doron Steinbrecher as part of the hostage deal's first phase.