Adam Brody, Adrien Brody nab best actor Critics Choice awards for portraying Jewish characters

The actor who played Rabbi Noah Roklov on Netflix’s hit interfaith romcom “Nobody Wants This” has taken home the Critics Choice Award for best actor in a comedy series.

Adam Brody, who himself is Jewish, won the prize at an awards ceremony in Santa Monica, California, on Friday. The prize was presented by Rachel Brosnahan, who is best known for playing the Jewish lead in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

In his acceptance speech, Brody nodded at the show’s premise while addressing costar Kristen Bell. “Thank you for your talent, thank you for your kindness, thank you for your belief in me,” He said. “This is a Hanukkah present for you.”

“Nobody Wants This” was an immediate hit when it launched in September, drawing viewership that transcended demographics and spurring a wide array of reactions, including criticism of its portrayal of Jewish women and praise for its positive portrayal of Jewish life. The show is set to begin filming a second season early this year.

Brody’s award also drew attention for the kiss he gave afterwards to wife Leighton Meester, with whom he has two children. The family lost their home in last month’s Palisades Fire in Los Angeles. Kristen Bell as Joanne and Adam Brody as Noah in ''Nobody Wants This.'' (credit: Stefania Rosini/Netflix)

The two Brodys

The awards ceremony also generated the first known public photos of Brody and actor Adrien Brody together. Adrien Brody, who is also Jewish but not known to be related to Adam Brody, won best actor in a drama for his portrayal of a Holocaust survivor and architect in “The Brutalist.” Adrien Brody also recently won a Golden Globe for his “Brutalist” performance.