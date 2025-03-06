‘Eretz Nehederet’ returns with sharp satire on Trump, Netanyahu, and Zelensky

After a break following a sorrowful two weeks during which Israel buried several of its returned hostages who were killed by Hamas in captivity, Eretz Nehederet (Wonderful Country), Israel’s premiere comedy show from Keshet 12, returned on Wednesday night to bring some much-needed laughter into people’s living rooms.

Fortunately, there has been no shortage of moments to laugh about this week. No comedy show could neglect to poke fun at the most outrageous event of the week, US President Donald Trump’s dressing down of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office.

The Eretz Nehederet staff writers had to do very little embellishing of the actual event, in which Trump promised and delivered “great television.”

In the sketch and in real life, Trump chided Zelensky for not thanking the US for the weapons it received. In the sketch, he complained that Zelensky was dressed disrespectfully and should have worn a suit – echoing remarks that were made at the meeting – but on the comedy show, Trump took it a step further, telling Zelensky he looked like a fitness instructor.

Zelensky protested he had been leading his country in its fight against the Russian invasion and wasn’t about to get dressed up, but Trump interrupted him, saying it was Ukraine that invaded Russia. Trump's wheel of fate on Eretz Nehederet, March 5, 2025. (credit: COURTESY OF KESHET 12)

The US president then asked his Ukrainian counterpart to move over to a wheel in his office, which he said he would spin to determine American policy toward Ukraine. The wheel had choices such as “Move Gaza to Greenland,” “Hostage Deal Phase B,” “All Hell Breaks Loose,” “Gaza Riviera,” “Back to War,” “Let’s All Play Golf,” “Help Ukraine,” “Sell to China,” “Make Russia Great Again,” “Pillow Fight,” “French Kiss Putin,” “World War 3,” “World War 4,” and finally, “Get Out of My Office and Buy a Suit.” After Trump spun the wheel, it landed on the latter option, and Zelensky left.

'Netanyahu' showed up

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showed up just then, asking if the hostages had left, which referred to the fact that Trump was set to meet with several released hostages on Wednesday. Trump called the hostages “wonderful brave people,” but Bibi cautioned, “Don’t listen to a word they say, they’ve undergone brainwashing for months at the hands of Hamas and Ilana Dayan, too.” Dayan is the host of the program Uvda, where many former hostages have been interviewed, most recently Eli Sharabi.

The prime minister said he had come to talk to Trump about whether the war should continue and Trump said he would decide by spinning the wheel again. This time, the wheel landed on “Back to War,” and Bibi pretended to act upset, while Trump reminded him that nothing could change what the wheel decided. Eretz Nehederet spoof Miriam Adelson, March 5, 2025. (credit: COURTESY OF KESHET 12)

But then, Miriam Adelson, the widow of billionaire Sheldon Adelson, who supported both politicians, arrived and urged Trump to spin the wheel again, so the hostages could be released. “Bubale, I have 20 casinos,” she said, “And none of them stop after just one spin of the wheel.” Trump agreed to a “bonus round,” and she thanked him, “From bottom of my wallet – just kidding, it’s bottomless.” But we didn’t get to see how this spin worked out.

Kitzis commented to Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat that Trump’s meeting with the hostages inspired admiration. Barkat, who put his foot in his mouth last Friday after he said he had “more important things to do” than watch the interview with freed hostage Eli Sharabi, replied, “OK, OK, he’s the president of the United States, he doesn’t have more important things to do.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The show ended with a performance by popular singer, Hanan Ben Ari, known for his soulful and spiritual persona, along with the cast of the show, of his song, “Sun,” about a woman longing for a man she loves. Ben Ari dedicated the song to a hostage still being held, Alon Ohel, a gifted pianist, and a clip was shown of Ohel playing piano.

It was a perfect, meaningful ending to a show that somehow managed to be truly funny in the wake of one of the saddest weeks in Israeli history.