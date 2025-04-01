Galilion, Kfar Giladi hotels: Spring, resilience, and the promise of renewal - review

There is a certain magic to spring in the Upper Galilee. The hills, now covered in wildflowers, seem to breathe new life into the land. The air, crisp and fresh, carries echoes of history and renewal, and the white summit of Mount Hermon offers a postcard-like backdrop.

But this spring is different. It is not just a season of renewal – it is a season of return.

On October 7, 2023, the region was forced to evacuate, its communities emptied in a moment of crisis. Now, as families return and try to rebuild their lives, the reopening of Kfar Giladi – a kibbutz founded in 1916 by the Hashomer organization and named after its leader, Israel Giladi – and its hotel carries a significance that goes beyond tourism. It is a testament to resilience, to the deep roots of a community that has endured and continues to grow.

I was born and raised in Kfar Giladi, a place built by pioneers determined to carve out a home in the northernmost reaches of the land. It was a place of strength and solidarity, where history was part of daily life. It was also my childhood landscape – the sun-drenched days spent in the swimming pool built by the members for their guests in the modest hotel, which was visited often by the founders of this country, including David Ben-Gurion and Izhak Ben-Zvi.

Since before 1948, this place was never abandoned. But the recent war forced its people to evacuate, and for the first time in its history, Kfar Giladi stood empty.

Returning now, as the community regains its footing, is deeply moving. There is a sense of loss, of what was left behind, but also a deep gratitude to see the kibbutz, its people, and its spirit reclaim their place. And at the heart of it all, the newly renovated Giladi Hotel stands as a beacon of renewal, welcoming guests and offering a connection to the land and its past. THE GALILION HOTEL in Israel's Upper Galilee. (credit: Kfar Giladi/Rotem Golan)

Return of the Galilion Hotel

The reopening of Giladi Hotel coincides with the return of the Galilion Hotel in the Hula Valley. Closed for over a year due to the conflict in the North, Galilion is welcoming guests again after a NIS 5 million renovation. It used its time of closure to transform itself, upgrading rooms and suites, refreshing its lobby, expanding the spa and pool, modernizing conference and event spaces, and reimagining its gardens.

“The reopening of Galilion is a moment filled with emotion and hope,” says Erez Moshe, CEO of the hotel. “It’s not just about returning to business; it’s about the resilience and renewal of the entire northern region. We want to give people a place to unwind and reconnect after a difficult period.”

To mark this new beginning, Galilion Hotel and Giladi Hotel have partnered to create the “Wine Route,” an experience that immerses guests in the culture and history of the Upper Galilee. Upon arrival, visitors are welcomed with a glass of Galilean wine, a nod to the region’s deep agricultural traditions. Evenings are spent enjoying wine tastings at the hotels’ wine houses, where each glass tells a story of the land, the vineyards, and the people who cultivate them.

Mornings start with a Galilean breakfast, featuring locally made cheeses, olives, and fresh produce. Guests can also take part in guided winery tours, visiting renowned estates such as Recanati Winery and Lueria Winery to learn about the winemaking process and taste some of the best wines the region has to offer. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Galilion Hotel offers 120 rooms and suites with sweeping views of the Hula Valley. It features a restaurant that highlights local flavors, a wine bar, a spa, and a pool. The hotel also hosts conferences and events in modern, well-equipped spaces.

Giladi Hotel, situated in the heart of the kibbutz, has undergone a NIS 3 million renovation. It now boasts 158 redesigned rooms and suites, a new lobby, upgraded pools, and a dining hall that blends high-quality cuisine with the atmosphere of a working kibbutz.

The “Wine Route” vacation package is available at Galilion Hotel starting from NIS 1,335 per couple and at Giladi Hotel from NIS 1,225 per couple. Prices apply to stays from Saturday to Wednesday, excluding peak months (July, August, and the holidays).

The Upper Galilee is calling. Now more than ever, the region needs people to walk its trails, hear its stories, and be part of its renewal. Because the Upper Galilee, like its people, always finds a way to begin again.

For more information and reservations: giladi-hotel.com and galilion.co.il