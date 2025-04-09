IDF reservist family inspires with heartfelt song about love, loss, redemption

When Franny Waisman found herself packing a military bag for her husband on the morning of October 7 she knew something inside her had shifted.

Evyatar, a platoon commander in the IDF reserves, had been called to the frontlines following the Hamas massacre. As he prepared to leave, the family's world tilted. "I don't want Abba to die," their five-year-old cried. For the next 360 days, Evyatar would serve as a combat commander, coming home only once a month, often just for Shabbat weekends.

Left to navigate the war-torn year with five boys at home, Franny found strength in an unexpected place: guiding tourists - including actor Michael Rapaport and singer James Maslow - across Israel, teaching students at the HaRova seminary in Jerusalem's Old City, and ultimately, writing music. Her newest Hebrew single, "For This Moment," was born from that fire - and from the quiet, aching space of waiting.

"There were times I felt so alone," she told The Jerusalem Post. "And then, I just witnessed how a nation rose up. Jews around the world gave us one big hug." Evyatar Waisman with one of his sons (credit: Courtesy)

From Aliyah to harmony

Franny and Evyatar's story began 17 years ago, shortly after she made Aliyah. At the time, she was beginning her career as a tour guide, and Evyatar was a commander in the IDF. In an extraordinary twist of fate, Franny's brother - who had just enlisted - was under Evyatar's command.

Their first encounter reads like a page from a romance novel. Franny's parents had flown in and hosted a barbecue for soldiers. When one of her parents showed Evyatar, to them, their son's commander, a family photo, pointed to Franny and said, "that one."

Her brother then later asked if he could give her number to his commander. Franny said no, but her brother gave it to Evyatar anyway. "And the rest is history," she said, laughing.

"Two different worlds collided," she added.

A song of silent strength

The idea for "For This Moment" emerged when Franny was sitting alone on Simchat Torah - Evyatar away at the war, the children tucked into shelter. "I knew there were other women in the exact same position as me," she said. "That's when the story of the song hit me." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Blending poetic lyricism with deep biblical symbolism, the song alludes to both the Purim and Passover stories, especially the roles women played in shaping redemption. "The whole story of Pesach wouldn't exist without the women," she said. "This song is a continuation of that legacy. Women are choosing to bring life into the world even in times of war."

The lyrics are both tender and fierce, offering both lament and marching orders.

"And now that he is gone, and you are left alone, Forces rise to take what is yours. Gird the belt of your strength and the sword of your love, Cast away the darkness with the flame of your peace."

"I love this part," Franny said. "The essence is - when we feel really alone, we can find power inside. There's a unity that rises from within." Franny and Evyatar Waisman (credit: Maayan Shoshani Marcovich)

Another line - "Lift your gaze, with your beautiful eyes, and see them all, They have gathered from distant lands, and come to you" - captures the overwhelming love and solidarity she felt from Diaspora Jews. "Within one day, Evyatar received all the gear he needed because of Jews from the Diaspora. Jews around the world gave us one big hug," she explained.

"Each of us, in our own way, takes daily steps toward healing and redemption, weaving small acts of light into the fabric of our lives," Franny said. "The time has come for us to unite, to part the sea and embrace the change that’s waiting.

In a symbolic twist, the song was accidentally released on the yahrzeit of Miriam the Prophetess. "It wasn't our plan," she said. "But it felt right. I'm part of something much bigger. Hashem is a big part of all of this."

The musical arrangement for their song is intimate, with Franny's emotive vocals layered against Evyatar's. A single photo accompanies the release—Franny in focus with Evyatar in the background, representing all those who are near and far, present and absent.

Deliberately, the couple chose not to create a music video. "I didn't want to distract from the song," Franny said. "I want the listener to hear the song and see their own story. To feel, 'I'm never really alone.'"

A mirror to all

This song has touched many people so far, more so the wives of reservists.

"The moment I heard this song, I immediately felt a connection to it," one reservist wife said to the Post. "I felt the emotions on a new level, and I cried tears that I haven't cried since my husband left for war."

"This song mirrors what I felt in those moments," another reservist wife explained. "The hardest part was feeling alone, but knowing that there was another wife, another mother, in the same position that I was in makes me feel less alone."

For private concerts and spiritual event inquiries, email Franny at frannyisraeltours@gmail.com. You can follow Franny and Evyatar's journey on her Instagram page @frannytours. You can find more of their music on their Spotify page.