Robert Shwartzman's Indy 500 dream ends in a crash

In a month of May that felt like a fairy tale, Robert Shwartzman became the first rookie to capture pole position at the Indianapolis 500 in over four decades. But just 86 laps into Sunday’s race, the dream came to a heartbreaking – and frightening – halt when a pit lane incident ended his day and sent one crew member to a stretcher.

Shwartzman, driving for IndyCar newcomer Prema Racing, lost control of his No. 83 car as he entered the pit box under yellow. His front tires locked up, sending him sliding into four of his own crew members. The team’s fueler sustained a foot injury but was able to walk to a stretcher under his own power. There were no major injuries, but the crash left Shwartzman visibly shaken.

“I honestly felt really strange braking coming into the pit lane,” Shwartzman told reporters afterward. “I locked up both front tires, which usually isn’t the case. I tried to go slow, but the car just didn’t respond. I was a passenger.”

The incident capped a rollercoaster debut at the Indy 500 for the 25-year-old driver with dual Israeli and Russian citizenship. Shwartzman stunned the field by securing pole position with a blistering speed of 232.790 mph – becoming the first rookie since Teo Fabi in 1983 to do so. His performance sparked global attention, not only for his skill but also for his personal story. During race week, he used the spotlight to speak out for peace in both the Middle East and Ukraine.

But Sunday’s race quickly reminded everyone why the Indy 500 is called The Greatest Spectacle in Racing – and also one of the most unpredictable. Brake failures, crashes, and pit lane chaos sidelined several top contenders, including Rinus VeeKay, Alexander Rossi, and NASCAR star Kyle Larson. Shwartzman was the fifth driver to retire from the race, the result of a possible mechanical failure that Prema Racing plans to investigate. INDYCAR DRIVER Robert Shwartzman (and inset) hits pit crew members as he pulls into his pit stall during the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500. (credit: Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

The crash was especially tough for Shwartzman, whose journey to Indianapolis was deeply personal. Born in Tel Aviv and raised between Israel, Russia, and Italy, Shwartzman began racing in a go-kart as a toddler under the guidance of his late father, Mikhail. His father, a flower importer with a passion for motorsports, died in 2020 from COVID-19.

“He was my biggest fan,” Shwartzman said. “He wanted a son to continue his journey. I’m very grateful for that. I really wish he could have seen what we achieved here.”

As the red, green, and white car sat battered in the pit lane, Shwartzman stood nearby, running his hands through his hair, trying to process what had gone wrong. “It was happening in a second,” he said. “I couldn’t turn, couldn’t stop. When I saw the guys jumping out of the way – I was scared. I’m just glad they’re okay.”

Left a star even though the race was disappointing

Though his race ended in disappointment, Shwartzman left Indianapolis a star. His pole win, emotional honesty, and raw talent made an indelible impression on fans and competitors alike. As he waved to the crowd from the pit lane following his crash, they roared in support.

“This is the Indy 500,” Shwartzman said. “Anything can happen. We just need to keep going forward and believe in ourselves. I want to believe that my father is proud up there.”

While the results sheet won’t reflect the full scope of Shwartzman’s Indy 500 debut, his performance – and the story behind it – already feels like part of racing lore.