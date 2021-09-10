The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Ben Stiller and Diego Schwartzman’s unlikely friendship continues

The Stiller-Schwartzman friendship surfaced last week, after Schwartzman defeated his second-round opponent in straight sets. Every indication is that it is still going strong.

By EMILY BURACK/JTA  
SEPTEMBER 10, 2021 08:33
Ben Stiller (photo credit: Reuters)
Ben Stiller
(photo credit: Reuters)
The Ben Stiller-Diego Schwartzman bromance is still going strong.
While Schwartzman was eliminated from the U.S. Open in New York on Sunday, he snuck in some more quality with Stiller, the Jewish actor who happens to be one of Diego’s biggest fans. On Wednesday, the Jewish tennis star’s girlfriend posted a photo of the three of them at a New York restaurant, captioned “Date night.”
The Stiller-Schwartzman friendship surfaced last week, after Schwartzman defeated his second round opponent in straight sets. Severe weather from Hurricane Ida caused delays and the players had to switch courts — but Stiller stuck it out to cheer Schwartzman on until the very end.
After the rain delay, Schwartzman stopped by his box, where Stiller was sitting.
“I said to him, ‘This is a movie, it’s for you, it’s your day,’” Schwartzman recalled. “He was smiling. Then he waited for the change to Ashe. He stayed here until 2:30 a.m. when everyone was able to go back to the city. It was great.”
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor (credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ / REUTERS)Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor (credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ / REUTERS)
But Schwartzman and Stiller had first met at the U.S. Open in 2019, when Schwartzman lost to Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals.
“We took a picture. I put it on my Instagram at that time,” Schwartzman told the ATP Tour website. “After that we had a very good relationship on WhatsApp. We texted a few times. Obviously nobody came to the tournament [last year]. This year since I arrived in New York, I was in contact with him, texting him.”
Stiller remained an ardent Schwartzman fan, tweeting constantly during this year’s Open in support of the Argentine.
Stiller, not a big tweeter, tweeted nine times in support of Schwartzman over the course of his fourth round match. And while Schwartzman ultimately lost in an upset to Botic van de Zandschulp, a Dutch qualifier, Stiller remained a loyal fan.
(It’s worth noting that both Schwartzman and Stiller are both often generously listed around the same height of 5-foot-7 — perhaps that’s an extra reason for the solidarity.)
Schwartzman’s girlfriend Eugenia De Martino posted the date night selfie on the second day of Rosh Hashanah. It’s unlikely the group celebrated the Jewish New Year together, but Schwartzman did tweet out his own New Year message.


Tags sports tennis comedian Ben Stiller
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's Hebrew new year resolution: Clear COVID-19 rules - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The Gilboa Prison break is the fault of Israel's broken justice system - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Remembering and learning from 9/11

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Dangerous liaisons - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Welcome to World War III: The legacy of 9/11 20 years later

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
2

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
3

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

Egypt pumps toxic gas into Gaza tunnel, three Palestinians dead - report

AN IDF SOLDIER stands next to an entrance to a cross-border attack tunnel dug from Gaza to Israel, near Kissufim last year.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by