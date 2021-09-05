The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bette Midler urges women to stop having sex with men over Texas abortion law

The Texas law has made abortions illegal six weeks after pregnancy - which is often well before many women even know they are pregnant.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 5, 2021 02:12
Bette Midler stars in "Coastal Elite." (photo credit: HBO)
Bette Midler stars in "Coastal Elite."
(photo credit: HBO)
Jewish American actress Bette Midler took to Twitter Friday to protest Texas's controversial abortion laws and proposed a method women can take to fight this: having all women refuse to have sex with men.
"I suggest that all women refuse to have sex with men until they are guaranteed the right to choose by Congress," Midler tweeted.
The tweet is one of several Midler has made recently targetting the Republican Party over the new Texas abortion law, which the US Supreme Court refused to strike down
"The cruelty of the GOP is endless," she tweeted earlier. "We are suffering COVID-19, hurricanes, apocalyptic flooding, wildfires from hell, joblessness, homelessness, evictions, racial strife, and they pick this hideous time to pile on yet another shock to women, by taking away their right to choose."
The Texas law has made abortions illegal six weeks after pregnancy - which is often well before many women even know they are pregnant. The law has no exceptions made for cases of incest and rape either.
Even more notably, the law allows people to sue abortion providers and private citizens that might in any way help a woman get an abortion, and will be entitled to $10,000 plus attorneys' fees if they win the suit.
There has been significant backlash at this law, which many have claimed is another excuse to control women and impair their access to health care, as well as essentially putting the onus of the pregnancy entirely on the one pregnant. However, it should be noted that the law does not only affect women but anyone who could get pregnant.
Though the Supreme Court refused to strike it down, US President Joe Biden slammed the law as "an unprecedented assault on a woman's constitutional rights."
Biden said while the ruling was not the final word on what he called an "extreme" state law, he was directing the federal government to see how it could "ensure that women in Texas have access to safe and legal abortions... and what legal tools we have to insulate women and providers from the impact of Texas’ bizarre scheme of outsourced enforcement to private parties." 
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that the House will consider the Women's health protection act in wake of the Supreme Court action on the Texas abortion law. 
Reuters contributed to this report.


