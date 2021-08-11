Couple who lost child in Ofra Junction attack give birth to baby boy

A young couple who were injured and lost their baby in a terror attack in 2018 delivered a healthy baby boy this week, at the same hospital they were treated for the tragic attack, Shaare Zedek Medical Center announced. Shira Ish-Ran was 30 weeks pregnant when a Palestinian gunman shot and seriously wounded her at the Ofra settlement near Jerusalem. Her baby, named Amiad Yisrael, was delivered by doctors at Shaare Zedek in an emergency C-section but died four days later; the conditions of Shira and her husband Amichai, who was lightly injured in the incident, steadily improved.
The Ish-Rans returned to Shaare Zedek this week to welcome a new baby.
Shaare Zedek Director General Professor Ofer Merin expressed well-wishes for the family. “The entire Shaare Zedek family celebrates this occasion alongside Shira and Amichai," Merin said. "We were together with them in those most difficult of moments and we’re thrilled to be with them now. We wish them only happiness and pride from their new son.”
