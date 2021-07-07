Cultured pork next order of business for MeaTech

After recently declaring plans to develop 3D printing technology to produce cultured meats, Israeli food-tech company MeaTech announced on Tuesday that they will dedicate R&D assets to expand its offering to include mass development of cultivated pork, the most consumed meat across the world, the company said in a press release.
Currently, the company offers cultivated versions of beef and chicken. MeaTech CEO Sharon Fima said the corporation's goal is to create sustainable and ethical meat.
"We believe that offering additional cultivated meat product lines can widen our addressable markets, generating additional revenue potential," Fima said. "Our goal is to be similar in all respects to livestock-farmed pork meat, while offering a significantly more sustainable and slaughter-free production method."
In March 2021, MeaTech listed on Nasdaq, becoming the first cultured meat producing company traded on Wall Street, Globes reported.
