The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Full Trunk pulls us out of dire mire

Full Trunk appears on the stage, which is configured in the round as befits this special occasion.

By ANTONY GELBERG  
JUNE 29, 2020 22:36
Full Trunk lead singer Gal Nisman (far left) seen here with the rest of the band. (photo credit: OHAD ROMANO)
Full Trunk lead singer Gal Nisman (far left) seen here with the rest of the band.
(photo credit: OHAD ROMANO)
Not even half-way in, the mere mention of 2020 sends a shudder down the spine. This is already a year for the history books that sit on the dustiest shelves in the library.
As if being an artist isn’t tough enough in the best of times, in the space of a few months the live music scene has been decimated; gig-goers have been reduced to wistfully binging on YouTube videos, longing for those magical, unique moments and “that thing we used to do”; and artists have become bemused as to why the emergency government voted against support for the self-employed.
So it is with apprehension and disbelief that we find ourselves at the Barby awaiting the arrival of the perfect antidote to pull us out of this dire mire. Full Trunk is surely Israel’s ultimate party band. Their catchy, funky grooves fuse classical and modern influences with the odd Middle-Eastern lick and simple, rousing lyrics.
Reminders of the new reality abound. We write our contact details on paper slips on our seats, and we’ve been asked not to move around the venue unnecessarily. Very un-Israeli, but a sign of the times. Israel and adversity are close bedfellows, yet this invisible enemy is up there with its biggest challenges.
Full Trunk appears on the stage, which is configured in the round as befits this special occasion. The enthusiastic applause is thick with desire and relief: No pressure, merely carrying the expectations of a loyal, hungry following.
Fittingly, the band launches into “Damn Right,” a song about the adrenaline and atmosphere of playing live, in the vein of Cheap Trick’s “Hello There” or Thunder’s “Welcome to the Party.” Don’t be fooled by the shallow appearance of these songs; they’re arranged and produced to press your buttons and get you moving.
Next up is “Show Us What You Got,” a catchy, groovy bite-size anthem, of which the band seems to have an endless supply. Charismatic singer/guitarist Gal Nisman belts out the call to action, voice breaking and straining with energy and passion. As in the best of times, the band is grooving, the crowd is jumping, and all’s right with the world.
We go on a journey through the band’s considerable back catalogue, and just when things start to feel a tad similar, the slow, smoky, sexy atmosphere of “Going Home” blends into an extended guitar solo, which sounds like, and is like, Pink Floyd’s “High Hopes,” a tribute to one of the myriad influences of this genre-hopping band. Later, the beautiful, moody “As a Stone” reinforces the value of slowing down and creating a sense of dynamics.
Full Trunk has the ingredients to get a crowd bouncing on any stage anywhere in the world, and the potential to go as far as fate will take them. Although the band is not a go-to for deep listening with a glass of wine in a candlelit room, in these hallucinatory times, they are a welcome reminder of the less obvious: a soundtrack for chilling out and enjoying the moment, just because.


Tags Israel Tel Aviv music
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Our leaders need to stop behaving like children and act responsibly By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Lela Gilbert Erdogan’s agenda: Neo-Ottoman ambition or pan-Islamist zeal? By LELA GILBERT
Itamar Marcus Israel must learn to speak 'Palestinese' to punish PA terror perpetrators By ITAMAR MARCUS
Yitz Greenberg Trump, Kushner deserve better from Israel – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by