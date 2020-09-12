The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Gal Gadot gets COVID-19 test as she prepares to go back to 'Red Notice'

Gadot has been spending the last few months with her family in Israel. Last month, she posted a photo of her daughter Alma going back to her school in the US via Zoom.

By HANNAH BROWN  
SEPTEMBER 12, 2020 20:19
Gal Gadot (photo credit: REUTERS)
Gal Gadot
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Gal Gadot is going back to work on the Netflix movie, Red Notice, but she had to take a COVID-19 test before shooting starts and she posted photos of the test on her Instagram account.
Wearing a T-shirt that says, “Apres Corona,” in one photo she is shown getting a nasal swab and in the second, she smiles and points to her T-shirt. In small letters, underneath “Apres Corona,” it says, “cannot wait for this s**t to end."

Next to the photos, she wrote, “Getting ready to head back to the Red Notice setbut prep looks a little different now..#staysafe”
Red Notice was shooting in Atlanta but production was shut down in March early on during the coronavirus crisis. Gadot’s co-stars in the $200 million movie, said to be the most expensive Netflix film so far, are Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. It’s a movie about international art theft in which, according to an Instagram post by Johnson, Gadot plays “the world’s greatest art thief,” Reynolds is “the world’s greatest conman,” and Johnson portrays “the world’s greatest tracker.”
The production had originally planned to film in Italy but that location was nixed due to the virus.
Gadot has been spending the last few months with her family in Israel. Last month, she posted a photo of her daughter Alma going back to her school in the US via Zoom.
The release of Gadot’s film, Wonder Woman 1984, the much-anticipated sequel to Wonder Woman, has been delayed once again, to Christmas Day. It was originally scheduled to be a summer release, but it has been pushed back several times.


