Gal Gadot gushes over new Smartwater drink

Much of the world could use the serenity these drinks promise after a year of the pandemic, although Gadot has managed to have a year of career highs in spite of COVID

By HANNAH BROWN  
APRIL 19, 2021 21:46
GAL GADOT: I want to use my reach and my platforms to get to as many people and shed light on these amazing, incredible women’s stories. (photo credit: JASON BELL)
 Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has a superpower for endorsements. Gadot, who has endorsed such brands as Revlon and Reebok abroad and the Hot cable company in Israel, has just released a new ad for the latest product for which she is a brand ambassador: Smartwater, a division of Coca Cola.
In the spot, which Adweek just released on its website, the superstar who just portrayed the athletic Amazon goddess again in Wonder Woman 1984 appears in a black-and-white commercial, dressed in a white pantsuit and drops the needle on a white record on a record player, saying, "It's not only the big things, but the little things I do for myself that add up. So when I need a little clarity, renew or tranquility, I get some in every sip of new Smartwater Plus."
As Gadot gushes, attractive white-clad young people of diverse ethnic backgrounds exercise, walk their dogs and look at a view. At the end, as she sips the beverage, she smiles beatifically and stretches her arms as she walks away. The three flavors of the new Smartwater are clarity (flavored with ginseng and green tea extracts), renew (lemon and dandelion extracts) and tranquility (ashwagandha and tangerine). 
Much of the world could use the serenity these drinks promise after a year of the pandemic, although Gadot has managed to have a year of career highs in spite of COVID. She graced the cover of Vanity Fair, headlined the Wonder Woman sequel which was one of the few films to get released in theaters at all in the US this year and produced a National Geographic documentary about exceptional women around the world, Impact with Gal Gadot, which will begin streaming at the end of the month. She also announced recently that she is pregnant with her third child, although her pregnancy is not visible in the ad. 


