Israeli superstar actress Gal Gadot announced Monday that she was pregnant with her third child.
"Here we go again," the Wonder Woman star announced on social media, including a picture of her, her husband Yaron Varsano and their two daughters each holding a hand on her stomach.
The child would be Gadot's third, with her first two daughters being born in 2011 and 2017, respectively.
