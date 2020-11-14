In Israel’s desert, JNF UK working to restore dignity to underprivileged

For Yonatan Galon, chief executive officer at JNF UK, human dignity is foremost.

“Think about how some factors radiate across a person’s life, or a community,” he said recently during a tour of southern Israel, where JNF UK has heavily invested. “Let us say a family lives in a run-down house. The children are ashamed to invite friends over. The walls are peeling, the plumbing is faulty, they do not want others to know. They begin to resent their parents, think they themselves will not amount to much. It’s a pain.”

What if someone fixes the house?

“It seems like a small thing,” Galon said, but he explained that something like this cgaan change a person’s life.

“We’ve had a handicapped man who couldn’t afford to modify his apartment to fit his wheelchair. For 12 years, he had to drop to the floor, crawl to the toilet, and then crawl back. Imagine what a relief it is for him to not have to do that anymore,” he said.

Tenufa Bakehila is Israel's largest non-profit home repair organization. The branch in Sderot is run by Gabriel Nachmani, who himself grew up underprivileged so said he understands his clientele.

On a recent afternoon, he visited an elderly Kurdish woman in her home. She looks after a tiny cat and dog in a small apartment that is cluttered with rubbish and whose walls are caped in mold.

She is afraid to have the organization help her; she asks Nachmani if they will throw out her stuff.

Nachmani explained to her that they will help her clean, repaint and restock her fridge.

He said this is not the first time they have been there, and she is starting to improve with help.

“She threw some things out,” he said.

She is a hoarder - a complex behavioral problem - and the organization connected her with someone who can help.

The organization does not only operate in Sderot, but in 16 cities across Israel. It helps repair around 5,500 apartments per year - much of its support comes from JNF UK. Yonatan Galon, former Chief Executive Officer at JNF UK CEO of JNF UK Israel (Mika Gorvitz)



In Yeruham, Galon points to the town entrance, rebuilt with the help of the charity, which gave NIS 2 million dollars toward the project. The local authority gave NIS 5 million.

“It makes a person proud to come back home to a town that cares about such things,” he explained.

Galon said that JNF UK sees its role as giving the first investment in larger projects that would lift up the whole community. Often, other charities or even the city gets in on a project when JNF takes the lead.

There is a center for young children that JNF UK helped establish in 2016. Generally, there are no public daycares for children under the age of three, so parents must find their own solutions. Thanks to the new center for very young children, children in Yeruham are born when they are born. (Gaby Moatty)



The center serves young, economically challenged families in which both parents need to go to work. It offers guidance to children on the autism spectrum and provides a nurturing place to children who might otherwise have been removed from their home by welfare services if not for the support.

JNF UK is involved with roughly 30 projects in Yeruham.

“The Factory” is another one, which according to head of welfare services Aharon Hemo offers work to elderly and people with emotional development issues.

“We have Russian speakers, and people who never learned to read or write,” Svetlana Grosha of The Factory said. “We have Indians, Farsi, you name it.”

JNF UK also helps fund the Music Conservatory.

“We have a conductor from Tel Aviv who comes here to teach despite being able to make more money closer to home,” its head Yuval Levi explained. “We have 300 families who send their kids here, that’s saying something. It keeps children off the street. The Music Conservatory in Yeruham (Gaby Moatty)



“If a person is angry at his school and feels nobody cares, he will break things and do drugs,” he continued.

The conservatory is an alternative.

Finally, Galon showed off a public playground that JNF UK helped establish in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood. Before the playground existed, children were playing under the hot sun with used tires, he said.

A roughly NIS 1 million investment gave the kids proper toys and a canopy above their heads for shade.

Since then, JNF UK has invested in 20 such playgrounds in Yeruham.