The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Israel marks International Human Solidarity Day though chess

Through these sorts of events, Israeli chess players have been able to compete against opponents from Bhutan, Morocco and Libya.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 18, 2021 01:38
Israeli chess players take part in a special chess tournament marking Israel's 70th anniversary at Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, April 30, 2018. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Israeli chess players take part in a special chess tournament marking Israel's 70th anniversary at Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, April 30, 2018.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
A global chess event will be hosted on International Human Solidarity Day, organized by Israeli chess club Chess4All's Chess4Solidarity campaign.
On International Human Solidarity Day, which is this coming Monday, the event plans to encourage cultural dialogue, promote tolerance and bring online participants - from beginners to experts - from around the world to the event, including those from Arab countries and Iran. Participation in the event is absolutely free.
There are about 600 expected participants from all over the world. Invitations are in seven different languages, including Hebrew, Spanish, French, English, Russian, Arabic and Persian, and have been distributed worldwide.  
The director of the project, Lior Eisenberg, stated, "we are happy to hold another global event that will connect participants from all over the world through an international language that is chess.
The opening ceremony at Zoom will take place on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Chess4Solidarity chess match between Israelis and CUbans (credit: Courtesy) Chess4Solidarity chess match between Israelis and CUbans (credit: Courtesy)
Last month, the Chess4All organization had a competition with its Cuban counterpart, where some 200 Israelis and Cubans faced each other in competitive matches through the Israeli chess club's Chess4Solidarity campaign.
The Chess4Solidarity tournaments have been celebrated by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and organizations such as UNESCO. Another tournament last month hosted the Chess4Solidarity campaign in honor of The International Day of Tolerance. The tournament, like the others, was held virtually and had over 500 participants worldwide.
Through these sorts of events, Israeli chess players have been able to compete against opponents from Bhutan, Morocco, Libya and other countries. 


Tags computer chess tournament chess Middle East tolerance activism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Has Israel gone overboard fighting COVID-19? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel can't bury its head in the sand and ignore the Palestinians - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A word in time, 2021

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel-Kazakhstan: Celebrating 30 years of cooperation - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Yes, prime minister - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
4

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
5

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by