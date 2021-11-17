The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
‘Chess4Solidarity’ chess tournament celebrated by Lapid, UNESCO

Over 500 people from all around the globe participated in the tournament, which was held virtually.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 17, 2021 02:44
Chess4solidarity event advertisement (photo credit: Courtesy)
Chess4solidarity event advertisement
(photo credit: Courtesy)
“CHESS4ALL”, Israel’s leading chess club, launched their “Chess4Solidarity” tournament, which is hosted in honor of The International Day of Tolerance, on Tuesday.
Over 500 people from all around the globe participated in the chess tournament, which was held virtually.
The event is dedicated to The International Day of Tolerance, a UNESCO holiday meant to raise public awareness of the dangers of intolerance.
UNESCO’s Public Information Director, Matthieu Guevel, issued a statement to project manager Lior Eisenberg, saying that “this is a very positive intercultural dialogue initiative, combining the spirit of competition and civilized fight of one of the oldest and most sophisticated games in the world, with a call for dialogue and mutual understanding."
"Please convey to Mr. Lior (Aizenberg) the appreciation and support of UNESCO,” Guevel declared.
The tournament also drew praise from local Israeli officials, as Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who said “your presence here today is a testament to how through culture, sports and friendly competition, we can build bridges between people and maintain a world that is safer, more prosperous and more tolerant," in a video uploaded to Facebook.
"Chess for All" operates a network of chess schools and is considered to be one of the leading chess clubs in the country, according to their website. Chess4all offers an array of chess-related activities for people of all ages.
Lior Eisenberg, project manager of the Chess4Solidarity tournament, is proud of the success and recognition of the event. “We have been working around the clock for the past year and a half to connect Israel to the world through chess, promote solidarity and tolerance and tell the story of Israel that is similar to ours.”


