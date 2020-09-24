Israeli series 'Fifty' receives International Emmy nod

The Israeli series Fifty received a nomination for an International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series on Thursday. The series is about a 49-year-old single mother trying to sell a series about herself. It is loosely based on the life of its creator, Yael Hedaya. It stars Ilanit Ben-Yaakov, who also starred in the series, Your Honor, which is being remade by CBS. Ben-Yaakov won the Israeli Television Academy’s award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series in 2019 for Fifty. Two other Israeli series have won International Emmys in the comedy category: Traffic Light (Ramzor), about three male friends at different stages in their life, and Nevsu, the story of an Ethiopian man married to an Ashkenazi woman. Traffic Light was remade by Fox in the US and ran for one season. Nevsu was remade into an American television movie called Culture Clash. The International Emmys will be awarded in a ceremony on November 23 in New York.
