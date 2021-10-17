International cyclists, including those from Canada, will ride alongside Israel's injured veterans and victims of terror in Courage of Motion 2021 that will take place between Sunday and Thursday, according to the Beit Halochem Canada organization, a nonprofit dedicated to helping disabled veterans.

Beit Halochem will fund the purchase of equipment and facilitate programming. The fundraising will also give disabled members of the organization the opportunity to participate in the event.

During the event, the cyclists plan to ride between 50-120 kilometers each day and will be able to choose different pathways that will take them through diverse areas of Israel's landscape, including Galilee sites, the Golan Heights and Tiberias.

“We were disappointed to stay home last year and organizing this year’s ride has certainly been challenging. However, it will be gratifying to watch Canadian cyclists ride alongside and connect with our Israeli veterans," said Lisa Levy, Beit Halochem Canada’s Executive Director as well as an annual ride participant.

Other events will include a ride in the Hula Valley and a sunset cruise with the veterans.

WHEELS OF LOVE participants. ‘This was no longer just about cycling.’ (credit: OREN NAHSON/Flash90)