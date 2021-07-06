Jewish filmmaker Richard Donner passes away at 91

American film director and producer Richard Donner passed away on Monday at the age of 91.
Donner was most famously known for contributing to the modern superhero blockbuster, having directed the 1978 classic Superman (1978), starring Christopher Reeve and Marlon Brando.
Other well-known movies under Donner's filmography include The Omen (1976), The Goonies (1985) and for directing all four films in the buddy cop Lethal Weapon franchise, starring Mel Gibson and Danny Glover.
Many notable actors and filmmakers in Hollywood have acknowledged Donner's immense contribution to film after his passing.
Richard Donner's big heart & effervescent charm shone in his movies through the remarkable performances of his cast, which is no mean feat. You remember all the characters in Superman, Lethal Weapon, The Goonies & more, because Donner knew how to capture that magic onscreen. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/7NDH9kKnQZ— edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 5, 2021
Zack Snyder, who directed Man of Steel, another movie about the famous comic book character Clark Kent, expressed his gratitude towards Donner.
Furthermore, award-winning director Steven Spielberg, a producer on Donner's The Goonies, said that the late director "had such a powerful command of his movies, and was so gifted across so many genres. Being in his circle was akin to hanging out with your favorite coach, smartest professor, fiercest motivator, most endearing friend, staunchest ally, and — of course — the greatest Goonie of all."
Donner was born in New York City to Jewish parents, and became fascinated by film at a young age.
Thank you, Richard Donner. You made me believe. pic.twitter.com/zmeONQpTUT— Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) July 5, 2021
Steven Spielberg reflects on the passing of Richard Donner, friend, and beloved director of THE GOONIES for Amblin Entertainment, who passed away today at 91.#RichardDonner #TheGoonies pic.twitter.com/6KSmKvWqVI— Amblin (@amblin) July 5, 2021
I loved Richard Donner as person, and massively admired him as a director. To think he made The Omen, Superman, The Goonies and Lethal Weapon in just over 10 years time, and many more. Stunning. Truly one of the greatest American filmmakers of all time. He will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/6BWIkrvfuN— Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) July 6, 2021
Other than directing Superman, other credits of his in the superhero genre included being an executive producer on X-Men.