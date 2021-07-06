The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jewish filmmaker Richard Donner passes away at 91

Donner was born in New York City to Jewish parents and became fascinated by film at a young age.

By GADI ZAIG  
JULY 6, 2021 14:27
Director Richard Donner arrives for the premiere of his film '16 Blocks' in New York February 27, 2006. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Director Richard Donner arrives for the premiere of his film '16 Blocks' in New York February 27, 2006.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
American film director and producer Richard Donner passed away on Monday at the age of 91. 
Donner was most famously known for contributing to the modern superhero blockbuster, having directed the 1978 classic Superman (1978), starring Christopher Reeve and Marlon Brando. 
Other well-known movies under Donner's filmography include The Omen (1976), The Goonies (1985) and for directing all four films in the buddy cop Lethal Weapon franchise, starring Mel Gibson and Danny Glover.
Many notable actors and filmmakers in Hollywood have acknowledged Donner's immense contribution to film after his passing. 

Zack Snyder, who directed Man of Steel, another movie about the famous comic book character Clark Kent, expressed his gratitude towards Donner.

Furthermore, award-winning director Steven Spielberg, a producer on Donner's The Goonies, said that the late director "had such a powerful command of his movies, and was so gifted across so many genres. Being in his circle was akin to hanging out with your favorite coach, smartest professor, fiercest motivator, most endearing friend, staunchest ally, and — of course — the greatest Goonie of all."

Donner was born in New York City to Jewish parents, and became fascinated by film at a young age.  
Other than directing Superman, other credits of his in the superhero genre included being an executive producer on X-Men.


