Jewish filmmaker Richard Donner passes away at 91

American film director and producer Richard Donner passed away on Monday at the age of 91.

Donner was most famously known for contributing to the modern superhero blockbuster, having directed the 1978 classic Superman (1978), starring Christopher Reeve and Marlon Brando.

Other well-known movies under Donner's filmography include The Omen (1976), The Goonies (1985) and for directing all four films in the buddy cop Lethal Weapon franchise, starring Mel Gibson and Danny Glover.