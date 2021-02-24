Jewish stars Gal Gadot, Sacha Baron Cohen grace magazine covers

“We actually bought a bread-making machine! I started spending way too much time in the kitchen. And I started having terrible accidents. I burned myself very badly, and cut my finger making a cabbage salad. So I’m now keeping away from the kitchen,” she told W.

Baron Cohen, wearing a tailored suit that would be far too conservative for both his alter-ego, the loud and clueless Borat in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and Abbie Hoffman, the 60s radical he portrayed in Aaron Sorkin’s Netflix movie, The Trial of the Chicago 7, talked seriously about politics with W. He said he had been happy to work on a drama about Jewish activists: “I became interested in Hoffman when I was at Cambridge writing my undergraduate thesis on the Jewish radicals who fought racial injustice in America,” he said. He also mentions that he penned the catchy, “Wuhan Flu” song from the movie with his brother, Erran Baron Cohen.



In the Hollywood issue of Vanity Fair, Baron Cohen continues his political engagement as he takes part in the magazine’s annual fantasy film by symbolically cleaning up the Oval Office at the White House, as he vacuums there dressed in a tuxedo with a green jacket.

Gadot rocks a lace and black-sequin minidress on her cover, with extremely high heels that only you need to be Wonder Woman to walk in.