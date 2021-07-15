The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Joe Conway, 100, is no regular joe

With his excellent eyesight, positive demeanor and youthful attitude, Conway, who moved to Protea Hills retirement village in Shoresh seven years ago, could easily pass for a man of 80, or even 75.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
JULY 15, 2021 15:41
JOE CONWAY, 100, from London to Shoresh, 2014. (photo credit: Courtesy)
JOE CONWAY, 100, from London to Shoresh, 2014.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
‘At my age, every day is a celebration,” says Dr. Joe Conway. Having turned 100 on July 1, the affable centenarian is doing a lot of celebrating these days.
With his excellent eyesight – “I can still read Rashi script” – positive demeanor and youthful attitude, Conway, who moved to Protea Hills retirement village in Shoresh seven years ago, could easily pass for a man of 80, or even 75.
He was born in London’s East End in 1921, the seventh of 11 children. His father came to London from Brest Litovsk at the age of nine, ran a shoe store, but spent much of his time engrossed in Talmudic studies, corresponding with such famed rabbis as the Chofetz Chaim and Rabbi Chaim Ozer Grodzinski. Joe’s father was also a cantor in his local synagogue and befriended Rabbi Abraham Isaac Kook, who was stranded in England throughout World War I. Rabbi Kook wrote a letter to the British authorities attesting to the father’s position as a religious officiant, which exempted him from military service.
Joe changed his last name from Cohen to the less-Jewish-sounding Conway when he applied to medical school, to increase his chance of being admitted. In January 1940, he was accepted to St. Mary’s Hospital Medical School in London. World War II had broken out in 1939, and in addition to his medical studies, Conway was a member of the Home Guard, an armed citizens militia that supported the British Army during the war.
“We had uniforms, and we did a bit of training,” he says, “but nothing very serious, mainly fire-watching and putting out fires when the Germans dropped incendiary bombs.” Medical students were exempt from national service and were drafted to serve in the British Armed Forces.
Conway has vivid memories of the Blitz, the German bombing campaign on London during 1940-41 in which more than 40,000 civilians were killed. 
“I remember we used to spend nights in a coal cellar under the house,” he recalls. “It was a very serious business. Not very far away, around the corner from the house, there was a nunnery. The whole thing was blown up by German air raids.”
Joe’s bacteriology instructor at St. Mary’s was Sir Alexander Fleming, who received the Nobel Prize for his discovery of penicillin, which initiated the era of antibiotics in medicine. Joe graduated from medical school in 1945 and trained as an ophthalmologist and eye surgeon. He began his national service in 1948 at the age of 27, serving as an eye specialist for British military personnel based in Fayed, Egypt. Joe traveled throughout RAF military outposts in the area, in Egypt, Khartoum and Yemen.
On one occasion, Conway utilized his geographical proximity and a friend’s “protectsia” to visit the new State of Israel. 
“I went to Cyprus as an eye specialist to see patients,” he recalls. “I arranged with a friend who was the medical officer of the air force station in Cyprus to go on leave in Cyprus. Unofficially,” he says mischievously, “we popped on a boat and came to Israel.” 
Dr. Conway explains that his friend in Cyprus had been helping the Mossad, and the two were met by Mossad agents when they arrived in Tel Aviv. The men arranged a 10-day tour for them. Conway and his compatriot traveled to Kibbutz Lavi, which was then a small collection of huts on a stony hill, and arrived in Kibbutz Ein HaHoresh, north of Netanya, for Shabbat. When he inquired as to the time when Shabbat services would begin, he was told, “What are you talking about? This is a Shomer HaTzair Kibbutz. We don’t do that here!”
IN 1949, while performing his regular medical duties, Joe learned of the existence of Operation Magic Carpet, the secret plan to bring the Jews of Yemen to Israel. Conway had flown to the British colony of Aden, where he was examining patients at an RAF station near the eastern approach to the Red Sea. 
“When I arrived, I was told that a gentleman wanted to see me,” he recalls. Conway pulls out a photo album and shows me a small black and white photograph. 
“It was this man,” he says. The man was an Israeli eye specialist who didn’t speak any English. As Dr. Conway knew little Hebrew, the pair began talking to each other in Yiddish in the RAF hospital in Yemen. Joe learned that the doctor was working in the Hashed Camp, where the Israelis were gathering thousands of Yemenite Jews to fly to Israel. Many Jews arrived near the camp after walking through the desert with their clothes in tatters. Joe recalls seeing them wearing Western-style clothing provided by the Israelis, which didn’t match the weather conditions. 
“There was a man walking around in the heat of Aden in a black dinner jacket,” he chuckles. Operation Magic Carpet brought 49,000 Yemenite Jews to the State of Israel between June 1949 and September 1959. While the operation met with many difficulties both before and after their arrival, Joe says the cooperation between the British, Israelis and Americans in carrying it out was exemplary.
Joe finished his national service in 1950 and married Joy Presman in 1953. Joy’s father was a supporter of the Irgun and a friend of Menachem Begin. Joe pulls out his well-worn copy of The Defence of the Realm – The Authorized History of MI5 (the British secret service) and delightedly opens to a page that mentions his father-in-law as an Irgun supporter accused of stockpiling explosives in his garage. 
Joe and Joy had four children – two boys and two girls. Joe enjoyed a long and successful career as an ophthalmologist and eye surgeon in the National Health Service before retiring in 1986 at the mandatory retirement age of 65. He continued working in private practice for many years before entering the field of medical-legal work, preparing reports on eye injuries for legal cases. In January 2014, Joe and Joy moved to Protea Hills to be closer to their two daughters, both of whom live in Israel (their sons live in London). Joe points out another reason why he wanted to move to Israel, saying, “The climate here is much kinder than the English climate.”
The Conway family tree now numbers 19 grandchildren and more than 50 great-grandchildren. Joe and Joy were happily married for 64 years until her passing in 2017. Joe was quite friendly with the late Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, chief rabbi of the United Kingdom, and recalls Rabbi Sacks asking him, “What is the secret of your long and happy marriage?” Without missing a beat, he replied, “Joy’s apple pie.” From then on, whenever Rabbi Sacks saw Joe, he would ask, “Joe, how’s the apple pie coming along?”
Joe remains a serious reader of history books. He takes The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich off the bookshelf, the book he is currently reading. Joe enjoys socializing with his many English-speaking friends at Bet Protea and working with ceramics, a hobby that he began in London. He attends the weekly Hebrew Ulpan at Protea Hills, though he estimates it will take him “about five million years” to master Hebrew.
What’s the secret of his longevity? “Keep occupied.” 
What are the most important things in life? “Family, love and caring.”
With 100 years of experience backing it up, it’s hard to argue with Joe Conway’s priorities. 


Tags Mossad London
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to help Gaza - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Made-in-Israel anti-viral nasal spray found effective against COVID

Enovid anti-viral nasal spray
4

3,000-year-old inscription bearing name of biblical judge found in Israel

The Jerubbaal inscription, written in ink on a pottery vessel.
5

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by