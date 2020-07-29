The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Knowledge can strengthen children or scare the daylights out of them

How much of their anguish should we share with our children?

By AARON LEIBEL  
JULY 29, 2020 15:15
THE VILLAGE of Castrillo Matajudios (Kill Jews Fort), Spain, 2014. The book takes place during the era of the Spanish Inquisition (photo credit: RICARDO ORDONEZ/REUTERS)
THE VILLAGE of Castrillo Matajudios (Kill Jews Fort), Spain, 2014. The book takes place during the era of the Spanish Inquisition
(photo credit: RICARDO ORDONEZ/REUTERS)
Yes, as author Gail Carson Levine so movingly demonstrates, the life of Jews in 15th-century Spain was as fragile as a ceiling made of eggshells.
The question is: How much of their anguish should we share with our children?
How much potentially frightening information should we divulge to them?
When I was 15 in the 1950s, my mother died and the family kept this information – at least, initially – from my nine-year-old brother. On the day of her funeral, he was sent to a picnic with a neighbor’s family.
Yes, that was true folly, remarkable even for a decade full of bad ideas – hula hoops, racism, McCarthyism, slicked-down hair, etc. As a result, my brother for years was unable to accept her death.
If this book is any indication, things have changed radically in the ensuing 63 years.
In A Ceiling Made of Eggshells, supposedly written for kids eight to 12, Loma is kidnapped by a Christian family and then by a priest in her family’s synagogue.
She witnesses a pogrom, whose adherents are prevented from ravaging her home and family only by the intervention of her politically powerful grandfather. Christian priests continually threaten her with forced conversion. Jews of a nearby town are expelled, and she accompanies her grandfather and father on a journey to bribe the townsfolk to permit the Jews to return.
Worst of all, she and her grandfather, one of the leaders of the Spanish-Jewish community, are at the royal court when King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella proclaim that all Jews will either have to convert or leave Spain.
The book, in short, presents a reality in which it was dangerous to be a Jewish adult or child.
Yes, it’s scary stuff. The question is does such knowledge strengthen a child’s resolve or does it simply scare the daylights out of him or her?
I believe this book definitely falls into the character-building end of the spectrum. Yes, Loma, who is seven-years-old at the beginning of the book, often is frightened and bewildered by her environment. But she also is extremely intelligent and creative and loves her family and her people. Her determination to help her fellow Jews is unwavering.
Despite the hostile environment, she never allows fear to keep her from acting. Her courage and innovative approach to crises are remarkable. Her love of, and loyalty to, the Jewish people is enhanced by contacts with her grandfather, with whom she often travels.

Planning to take her on a trip to the royal Spanish court, her grandfather says, “Queen Isabella will see a girl where girls usually are not. She may remember herself when she was a princess. Loma will raise us in her regard. … Loma will be good for the Jews.”
Her wisdom and understanding of life and of Judaism also grow from contacts with him. One of her brothers, Yuda, she learns, may convert. After the young man reveals his intentions to Loma, she begins to think about Christianity. In a discussion about religion, her grandfather tells her that Jewish “law isn’t about staying out of hell. It’s about how we behave and feel before we die.
That includes joy. We don’t have to wait to be blissful until we’re dead and have entered their heaven — after torment in their purgatory.”
Despite her grandfather’s enormous presence in her life, Loma’s strength seems to come from within. She is fleeing from the royal court, having put her grandfather, who had suffered several strokes, on a ship bound for Italy and safety.
She and Hamdun, a loyal Muslim family servant, are trying to return home. They join a caravan heading in that direction. Seeing a vulnerable child, the caravan master seizes all her money and jewels and Hamdun, as well.
The teenager appears to be lost. However, her quick thinking saves her. She tells the Christian caravan leader that she comes from a good family, and that she and her grandfather have dined with a local cardinal. She will put in a good word for him with that high-ranking prelate if he will return her possessions and Hamdun. He agrees to the deal.
This is a well-written, fast-paced book. If a parent needs to read it as part of the vetting process before giving it to his or her child, it will not be an unpleasant task. 
The writer is a former editor at The Jerusalem Post and Washington Jewish Week. His novel, Generations: The Story of a Jewish Family, which spans 1,500 years and three continents, is available online.
A CEILING MADE OF EGGSHELLS
By Gail Carson Levine
HarperCollins
371 pages; $17.99


Tags culture children book review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The unity government is steadily jettisoning public trust - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Marcel Adams: A hundred years of loving Israel and life By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Civil rights must not disappear By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ori Wertman Israel needs to prepare for the Biden era - opinion By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
4 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by